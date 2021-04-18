Support Local Journalism


In another strong doubleheader effort, the Kittitas High School baseball team swept valley rival Cle Elum-Roslyn Saturday afternoon. The Coyotes bats got after Cle Elum's pitchers and to the tune of a close 11-7 victory, and a not-so-close 23-6 win in the second game. 

The Coyotes minimized errors and took advantage of runners in scoring position, with nine runs batted in the first game, and Austyn Johnson leading the way with two strong efforts, combining for six RBI over two games and four hits. 

Kittitas combined for 23 hits over two games as a team and 34 runs. 

Game 1 box score

CERHS 100-033-0  7-12-0

KHS    000-254-x 11-10-2

(CERHS) Whittaker, Dearing (5) and Dearing, Razee (5)

(KHS) Gilson, Carlson (6), Catlin (7) and Catlin, Tamez (7)

Highlights

(KHS) Johnson 2-for-3, 2 RBI. (KHS) Morris 1-for-4, 1 RBI, 2B. (KHS) Carlson 2-for-3, 3B, 4 RBI. (CERHS) Bogart 4-for-5, 3 runs, 1 RBI. (CERHS) Whittaker 4.0 IP, five hits, 2 ER, 7 K

Game 2 box score

CERHS 221-10x-x  6-6-1

KHS   183-11x-x 23-13-2

(CERHS) Bogart, Kelly (3) and Dearing and Razee (3)

(KHS) Coles, Towner (3) and Catlin 

Highlights

(KHS) Towner 3-for-4, 5 RBI, 2B. (KHS) Catlin 2-for-4, 2 RBI, 2B, 3B. (KHS) Johnson 2-for-4, 4 RBI, SB. (CERHS) Dearing 2-for-4, 2B. (CERHS) Singer 1-for-1, 2B, 3 RBI.

