CLE ELUM — As the room began to fill with dignitaries from the Washington State Department of Commerce, Suncadia, Kittitas County, the Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce and other business leaders, there was a sense of accomplishment coming out the other side of the pandemic.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce opened the Business Development Center in Cle Elum in the beginning of 2020 with the help of the Suncadia Community Enhancement Fund. On Thursday, it was ready to show it off with a grand opening and discuss business options moving forward.
It is Kittitas County’s first business development center with advisory staff for training and business opportunities to help small businesses grow and succeed.
“Cle Elum is the gateway to the West Side and I see it as important to have a presence up here. It shows that we are committed not only to our population areas and urban center, but having this turn into our development center,” Kittitas County commissioner Cory Wright said.
“(The Business Development Center) is a fantastic resource and will be a nucleus for folks to connect on the business side, as well as get the resources they need.”
Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce has had a few partners, including WorkSource Kittitas County and Kittitas County Youth Services, use this space for outreach and workforce opportunities.
“We have a relationship with the Washington State Department of Commerce that has sponsored us for work force recovery and training. We are certified advisers and we will be counseling small businesses,” said Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce CEO Amy McGuffin.
“This space can be used as a focus for the community for training, for classes. It’s a place in Cle Elum where people can feel comfortable coming to for personal and professional development. This is an all-in-one place for companies that might want to do staff meetings or training.”
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce brought the space to the county with the intention of designing an incubation center for businesses, nonprofits and organizations to use it for professional development opportunities, trainings, workshops and more to inspire the next generation of entrepreneurs, business owners and workforce.
“I think it’s really important that Upper County is represented. People can drop in and utilize the services in getting started. They might rent an office or used the networking and advisory staff,” Washington Department of Commerce director Lisa Brown said.
“I think it’s a great model and I’m excited about the plan to have something like this available.”
The Business Development Center is a unique resource, business development coordinator Darby Grimes said, with counseling services for businesses in all stages of development, workshops, classes, networking events.
“We wanted to have a chamber presence in Upper County. There will be different training sessions with different topics,” she said. “We have a couple of programs partnering with Kittitas County where they will come in and provide job search information training.
“People have a lot of resources at their disposal. Businesses can come in with their entire staff for training. Once a month there will be other outreach programs, so there are a lot of options.
The Kittitas County Chamber of Commerce partnered with a number of different entities to make this work, including Suncadia Community Enhancement Fund, Washington State Department of Commerce, Small Business Development Center, Small Business Administration, Washington State University and the City of Cle Elum.