A proposed sales tax supported by vast swaths of community leaders in multiple fields will have to wait until it has its day on a ballot.
The proposal was the subject of a public hearing held at the Armory Wednesday night. After 90 minutes of passionate public testimony by medical workers, first responders and community members in support of the 1/10ths of 1% mental health tax proposition, it was time for the Kittitas County Board of County Commissioners to make a decision on how the proposal should proceed.
Although Commissioner Brett Wachsmith moved to enact the ordinance as a legislative body, the motion did not receive support from either of the other two commissioners. Instead, the commissioners voted unanimously on a motion to put the proposal to a vote by the people, approving an amendment proposed by Commissioner Cory Wright to have the tax expire after five years, unless it is again approved by public vote or legislative approval.
“The proposition does not state that there would be a sunset period on this to assess effectiveness,” Wright said prior to approving the amendment to the proposal. “I believe that this is appropriate as this specific tax would be judged on its merits after the allocations have been spent.”
Wright pointed out that the 3/10ths tax for law enforcement had a similar sunset clause when it was enacted in 2007. The tax was passed again by voters in 2013. Wright said he feels that this proposition would be treated the same way by voters if it shows success.
“I believe this tax, if it were to be spent well, will handily be approved again as the 3/10th’s was,” he said.
“I’ll be honest, I was undecided,” Commissioner Wright said of the proposal. “I had been undecided for months on this one. I had come back and forth many times with many people. I struggled with this one right up until the end, because I see the potential for this success. I do believe this is the right path for the county, but my biggest fear was that if I pass it here, it wouldn’t pass at all.”
Wright said he felt like that would do a disservice to county voters, who he said now have the opportunity to educate themselves about the bill and speak out in what he said could be overwhelming support on the ballot.
“Frankly, I’ve talked to the same people in the same room, as you are tonight, who have given the same presentation,” he said. “But I haven’t heard from a cross section of this community, and I don’t know that they are aware of the significance of this issue. I am concerned that if this were to pass by this board, it would not give the substance to this population as necessary to illustrate the issue before us.”
Wright said he will lend his support to the campaign to educate voters about the benefits of the tax, and said he is confident it will pass via public vote. As the public hearing was the first time community members could gather in person to speak on an issue since public gathering restrictions were put into place as a result of the pandemic, Wright said he feels that the pandemic’s restrictions have created a feeling of powerlessness among community members who want to take part in legislative happenings.
“For many, it’s not knowing how this disease affects them, and for a good portion, it’s also a feeling that they do not have a voice in the process they have before them,” he said. “They do not have a voice in speaking to those who are making decisions, and I will not take that from them in this.”
Commissioner Laura Osiadacz said she acknowledged that the decision of the board to bring the proposition to a vote instead of enacting it at the meeting was disappointing to many of the community members that showed up to testify in support of passing the tax.
“Being an elected official is not always an easy job,” she said. “I believe very strongly that it is my job to ensure that everybody in this county has a voice, and that everybody has the ability to have a voice in making a decision in a new tax.”
Osiadacz said she does support the proposition, saying she feels that she has been extremely transparent in her position on the tax over the past year.
“I have kept an open mind in listening and trying to hear all of the different perspectives,” she said. “I think one of the hardest things in waiting in putting this on the ballot is that caring deeply for everyone in the community, I’ve heard a number of people talk about the loss of loved ones. I can’t fathom how that haunts affected parents every day, and it breaks my heart. I want to be part of the solution, and I think that as a community, we can advocate to come up with solutions through possibly this effort."
Although she said she supports the passing of the tax through public vote, Osiadacz said she doesn’t feel like the proposition will be enough in battling the mental health epidemic that faces the county.
“I don’t think the funds created through this tax is going to fix these problems on its own in this community,” she said. “I think we need to do more. I think this is something that’s going to move us in the right direction, but I think as leaders we need to sit down and look at our general funds and see how we can help this better.”
Commissioner Wachsmith kept his comments short, pointing out that he has spoken passionately on the issue in previous meetings while sharing his own experiences with the issue.
“I won’t get into any of that,” he said. “I’ve seen the evidence with what people have talked about tonight that has helped restore people their lives. It’s a little frustrating that it’s going to be on the ballot, but that’s all part of the process. Each person gets one vote.”