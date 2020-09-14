Kittitas County’s COVID-19 rate has increased slightly compared to the past few weeks, but by one metric remains under the state guidelines for Phase 3 counties, according to information posted on the Washington State Coronavirus Response website.
According to the information posted on the website at 7:45 a.m. Monday morning, the county’s rate of newly diagnosed cases over two weeks is at 23.6 per 100,000, which is under the goal of 25 per 100,000.
The percent of positive cases over the past week, though, is at 4.5%, which is over the state’s goal of 2%.
Kittitas County is at 21 active cases as of 2:45 p.m., Sept. 11, according to the Kittitas County Community Impact Dashboard. Earlier last week that number was at 16. The county has registered 22 COVID-19 deaths.
The Dashboard stats have the county at 169 pending cases, 487 confirmed cases, 444 recovered and 6,387 tested negative.