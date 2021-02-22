A snow day is a work day for county snow plows, who use a variety of methods and equipment to keep the roads clear.
Kittitas County Public Works Director Mark Cook said, in the “snow fight” the county will use dump trucks with plows on them, road graters and snow blowers. Each piece of equipment or vehicle has a specific purpose, all which help keep the roads safe.
However, public works takes action against snowfall before it even starts to snow. Cook said they will put a layer of deicer on the roads. These look like clear, wet lines on the road someone might see if snow is forecast.
“What we are trying to do is get a salt emulsion on the asphalt which actually raised the freezing temperature so they (roads) don’t ice,” Cook said. “In fairly light snows, that’s usually enough to keep roads from becoming snowbound.”
When the snow continues and starts to pile up, as it has for the last few weeks in Ellensburg, they need to bring out the big guns, or in this case, the big trucks.
When plowing, it is important to first clear the roads that are commonly used. Then the plows will move to more residential areas such as neighborhoods.
“We continue in that fashion throughout the storm duration,” Cook said. “We are making certain we keep the primary roads open first and then the secondary roads. What’ll happen is, we will get the primary roads in good shape, there’ll be a lull in the snow event, we’ll start on the secondary roads, it will start snowing again and we will have to go back on the primary roads. So it’s a game, it’s a cycle.”
After plowing a road, sand is used to prevent ice build up. This is especially done in areas where icing could be dangerous and likely, such as steep curves or shady areas. Cook said there is a large sanding focus on Manastash Road, as it is rarely hit directly by the sun in the winter and can become very dangerous.
“We do have some salt inhibiting sand that we use, we also put out liquid saline solutions and/or untreated rock,” Cook said. “So we run a full gambit of different materials we use depending on what the snow event looks like, what's the water content of the snow, all that fun stuff we look at as snow removal professionals.”
The county will use dump trucks with hydraulic plows, road graters, equipment loaders and the two snow blowers owned by the county in the fight against the ice and snow. The blowers are vital to clearing big roads, as they will clear the pile ups on the sides of the roads caused by the plows.
“We use our dump trucks loaded with sand, we have units that sit behind the dump trucks that throw the sand from the truck bed down onto the ground,” Cook said.
The different types of snow present different challenges to the cleanup process. Fresh snow remains light and fluffy, and is easier to remove. Problems start to arise as time moves on and more water gets into the snow, this can make it icier and heavier.
“The water content in the snow is very important, and we pay real attention to it. Depending on the water content and the way we manage it, we can create ice mounds that can be there for months,” Cook said. “We are pretty cautious about how we manage that snow.”
A problem that is faced during snow removal are road bottoms. These refer to the bottoms of where the plows function, and the gap that sits between the bottom of the plow and the road.
“Sometimes we have to get our graders and rip the ice off the asphalt if it sits there for too long,” Cook said.
So far, Cook said this year has been relatively light in terms of snowfall, and they are not having too much trouble keeping up with the removal efforts.