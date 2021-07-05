Kittitas County fire crews were busy Sunday responding to two fires, both which required evacuations, but eventually allowed residents to return to their homes by evening.
Sunday afternoon crews responded to a fire off on Wilson Creek Road, north of Charlton Road.
At one point the fire required level 3 (leave immediately) evacuations for residents on Pointer Lane.
By 9 p.m., the fire was contained to allow residents to return to their homes.
Earlier on afternoon Sunday, crews responded to the Weihl Ridge Road fire in the Teanaway area.
At one point, Weihl Road, Loping Lane and attached roads leading to Red Bridge Road were under level 3 immediate evacuation warnings.
According to the Kittitas County Fire Protection District #6’s social media account, their crews along with crews from Fire Districts 1 and 7 were on the scene. Two fixed-wing aircraft also joined the effort.
By 4:30 p.m., residents were being allowed to return to their homes.