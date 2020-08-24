One day historians and people alike will look back on the age of the COVID and determine how people of the 21st century adjusted their lives during times of turmoil.
But until that futuristic time, people of today will continue on with masks at a social distance and experience life as it is. But a visit to the Kittitas County Historical Museum will allow folks a chance to view and experience how generations past experienced things new to them, stuff like telephones, cars and other marvels of the times.
The Kittitas Historical Museum re-opened June 24 after being shut down 60 days as part of the Gov. Jay Inslee’s restrictive measures to help curtail the global pandemic. Like other businesses and other organizations, it has made adjustments.
But patrons of the historic arts can venture into the Military Room or see the Agriculture Display or even the Ellensburg Blue Agate, which is under consideration by lawmakers to become the Washington state gem. There are approximately 15,000 objects in the collections, which include objects like tools, clothing, furniture, artwork, toys, household items, and Native American baskets, bags, and stone tools.
According to the website, the collections cover a wide time frame, from dinosaur bones and geological specimens dating back millions of years to modern day tools and equipment.
“Our safety number is 10 at a time,” Kittitas County Historical Museum director Sadie Thayer said. “We’re making sure people are spaced as they go through. We have six rooms and one hallway available right now. Our Business Room is closed to the public.
“We’ve reduced areas where we normally had a lot of touching to avoid any hands-on contact on the touch tables. We’ve also reduced a lot of touching in the gift shop.”
Visitors will have a great opportunity to see and learn about Ellensburg Blue Agate display. The Blue Agate, which can only found near the basalt beds around Ellensburg. 2020 House Bill 2757, proposed to designate the Ellensburg Blue Agate as the state gem, and move the current state gem stone, petrified wood, to a designation as the state vegetative fossil.
The bill passed in committee and the House of Representatives, then died in the senate, but Thayer hopes to continue the project in the next legislative session.
“We don’t have any of the Blue Agate for sale, but we have over 50 samples in our collection,” Thayer said. “The exhibit is quite extensive on an agate that can only be found in Ellensburg.”
The museum has worked on several exhibits, including the Military Room and the Agriculture Display, Thayer said.
“We rearranged a few things in our Military Room. We’ve been working on the displays, and continue to work on in the Business Room that will be opening soon,” she said. “We have redone a couple of things in our Ag Display.
“We’re updating the exhibits here and there with new photos, new label text. The exhibit might be the same, we’re just going through and cleaning some things up.”
The museum also has a wide variety of historic books and publications, including author Robert P. Tjossem’s most current work, “The Tjossem Family History, Volume II". The book about his Kittitas Valley pioneer family tells of his father R. Paul Tjossem’s involvement in the Pacific Northwest Railroad. Robert donated several publications to the museum with the idea of profits from the sales going back into the museum coffers.
“He made a most generous contribution and book sales have been flying off the shelves,” Thayer said.
The Kittitas County Historical Museum is committed to presenting past ties to present lives with the idea that one day 2020 will be history and visitors will have a chance to see how life was lived in the 21st century.