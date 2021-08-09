Kittitas County’s employment numbers for June contain cause for cheer and concern, according to the monthly report from the state Employment Security Department.
On the plus side, the county’s unemployment rate for June was 5.6% — a dramatic drop from the 9.9% in June 2020, during the COVID-19 restrictions.
June’s rate, though, was higher than the previous month’s rate of 5.4% for May and higher than the 5.3% of pre-COVID June of 2019.
Also, the county saw a reduction in total nonfarm employment between June 2020 and June 2021.
According to the state report:
“Between June 2020 and June 2021, total nonfarm employment in Kittitas County decreased by 340 jobs (down -2.2%), from 15,620 to 15,280 jobs. This was a step backward for the Kittitas County economy since the local job market had increased, year over year, in April and May 2021. Also, total nonfarm employment in Kittitas County this June (15,280 jobs) was 2,620 jobs (and 14.6%) shy of the 17,900 jobs tallied in June 2019 (two years ago). Hence, the current recovery in Kittitas County appears to be 'a bit slow in coming.’”
The unemployment rate dropped, though, because over that same period of time the number of unemployed residents decreased by 46.8% (1,261 in June 2021 from 2,183 in June 2020).
Overall, Kittitas County’s economy is not recovering as rapidly as the state’s or region’s in terms of the labor force.
According to the state report:
“Kittitas County averaged 23,551 residents in the CLF (civilian labor force) in 2019 and 21,964 in 2020, a substantial -6.7% contraction. This was the highest CLF loss rate in the four-county South Central Workforce Development Area (Kittitas, Klickitat, Skamania, and Yakima counties) during 2020. Year over year, Kittitas County’s labor force has retrenched in each of the past 15 months (April 2020 through June 2021). There were 1,114 fewer residents in the local labor force this June than in June 2020, a 5.1% downturn.”
Kittitas County saw job gains in year-to-year data for June in the following categories:
• Construction, logging and mining: .9% (1,150 up from 1,250)
• Education and health services: 8.3% (1,700 up from 1,570)
Kittitas County saw job losses in year-to-year data for June in the following categories:
• Manufacturing: -1.8% (550 down from 560)
• Trade, transportation and utilities: -.7% (2,790 down from 2,810)
• Wholesale trade: -1.6% (620 down from 630)
• Retail trade: -.5% (1,860 down from 1,870)
• Information and financial services: -9.5% (570 down from 630)
• Professional and business services: -11.9% (520 down from 590)
• Leisure and hospitality: -10% (1,890 from 2,100)
• Federal government: -11.8% (150 from 170)
• State and local government (including education): -1.8% (5,560 from 5,660)