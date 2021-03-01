Kittitas County’s unemployment rate jumped by more than 2% between November and December of 2020, according to a news release from the state Employment Security Department.
The county rate climbed to 8.5% in December, up from 6.4% in November. The year to year increase was ever more dramatic. In December of 2019, the county’s unemployment rate was 5.2%.
Over the course of 2020, the county’s unemployment rate spiked with the implementation of COVID-19 restrictions. Between March and April of last year, the rate jumped from 5.5% to 15.9%. Over the spring and summer the rate gradually declined to a low of 5.5% before climbing slightly at the end of the year as restrictions were once again tightened.
According to the Employment Security Department report, the size of the county nonfarm labor market took a hit.
“Preliminary estimates indicate that Kittitas County's nonfarm labor market averaged just 15,530 jobs in 2020, a dramatic 2,040-job and an 11.6% downturn from 2019. In each month since the onset of COVID-19 related layoffs in April 2020, the Kittitas County economy has experienced higher year-over-year job-loss rates than those experienced statewide. This December, employment totaled 14,290, down by 3,670 jobs and 20.4% from the 17,960 jobs tallied in December 2019,” the report states.
In year-to-year comparisons for December, there were only a few job categories that experienced growth in Kittitas County.
• Trade, warehousing and utilities, 30.8% (340 jobs, up from 260).
• Manufacturing, 10% (660, up from 600).
• Federal government, 9.1% (120, up from 110).
• Retail trade, 3.8% (1,890, up from 1,820).
Numerous job categories experienced job losses in December, led by the leisure and hospitality sector.
“Kittitas County's leisure and hospitality industry has been especially hard-hit following Governor Inslee’s ‘Stay Home, Stay Healthy’ directive issued on March 23, 2020 to counter the spread of the COVID-19 virus,” the report states. “Year-over-year job loss-rates in Kittitas County's leisure and hospitality industry have shown little improvement since the onset of COVID-19 related cutbacks in April 2020. Countywide, leisure and hospitality employment fell from 2,690 jobs in December 2019 to 1,630 in December 2020, a large 1,060-job and 39.4% downturn. Year-over-year job loss-rates in Washington state's leisure and hospitality sector worsened in November and December 2020.”
Other job categories that experienced losses were:
• Construction, mining, logging, 6.5% (1,010 jobs, down from 1,080).
• Wholesale trade, 10.9 % (570, down from 640).
• Professional and business services, 12.5% (560, down from 640).
• Education and health services, 1.8% (1,640, down from 1,670).
• State and local government, 34.2% (4,849, down from 7,360).