KITTITAS — Though it started with plenty of offensive momentum, the Kittitas football team couldn’t keep it going in a 48-6 loss to Granger at Harding Field.
On a sunny, but cool and windy day in Kittitas, the Coyotes had a hard time stopping the run, and the Granger Spartans had no intention of throwing the ball.
The Spartans (1-0) ran the ball 40 times for 333 total yards, and were only stopped by the Coyotes defense four times, if you include the two times the Spartans ran out the clock at the end of the half and at the end of regulation.
“We need to work on our defense and going downhill and cleaning up our tackling here and there,” head coach Dusty Hutchinson said.
Shaking off the rust that has accumulated, with well over a year since any of his players have played any organized high school sports, Hutchinson was excited to be back and coaching the team. Though, he did recognize a few struggles due to the quick turnaround and short practice window leading up to Saturday afternoon’s opener.
“It’s hurting right now, starting and only having two weeks, that’s what my biggest worry was, was injuries and things like that,” he said. “I think they responded well, just need to clean up a few things and we’ll be alright.”
On the offensive end, the Coyotes (0-1) found rhythm early, with junior quarterback Wyatt Kulm throwing a dart through the wind past the defense to junior Michael Towner for a big chunk play before running it in himself to get the Coyotes on the board on their first drive.
After that, it became a struggle. Kulm threw three interceptions, including a pass that was tipped at the line and a deep ball that looked affected by the wind. Another was returned for a touchdown.
The Coyotes will have a chance to respond against rival Cle Elum-Roslyn next Friday, tentatively scheduled to be played in Cle Elum. However, Hutchinson said after the game that due to snow and other issues, the game could be moved to a home contest for the Coyotes in Kittitas.
Currently the game is scheduled for Friday, March 5 at 7 p.m.