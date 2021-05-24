A group of local teens got their hands dirty Sunday, helping create an opportunity for local seniors to raise livestock.
Students from Kittitas High School worked on rehabilitating an old chicken coop at Pacifica Senior Living Sunday, part of a project to help residents raise chicks this summer. Pacifica Community Relations Director Ahna Soli said the goal of the project is to create more purposeful engagement activities for residents.
“We recognize that animal interactions and care creates a lot of that for people,” she said. “There’s many positive benefits of having animals around.”
Soli said the residents talked about the different animals they could possibly bring into the community, and she said the concept of raising chickens was resoundingly popular.
“Many people that live with us have had farms in the Ellensburg area, or they have families that do,” she said. “It just kind of made sense that we continue on that path and support that in our community.”
Soli said the chicken coop was given to the community for free from a local resident, but it needed work to become functional. After talking to community members, she said the students at Kittitas High School showed interest in pitching in to volunteer.
“We were able to get the students engaged in painting and replacing hardware on the coop,” she said. “They were able to engage some of the residents, who were very excited about talking to the students about what they were doing. It was fantastic to see how interested everyone was.”
Soli said the community will have two chickens to start with, and said residents have been actively raising the chickens for some time now.
“The chickens are very accustomed to the residents,” she said. “They will sit in their laps and today they were wandering around while the students worked on the coop. We’re going to get five more in two weeks.”
Now that the coop is ready to go, Soli said she is thrilled at the sense of purpose husbandry provides the residents, especially for residents who have memory care issues such as dementia.
“The power of being needed is so special, and it really shows when you place an animal like a chick in someone’s hands and they just light up,” she said. “Their face totally changes, and they become like a kid again. They get excited and are asking questions. This innate desire to care for things just pops out.”
Along with the benefits that go along with raising animals within the community, Soli said the interaction between students and residents is also an important part of the process.
“There’s lots of value to be had in gaining wisdom from people that are getting older,” she said. “The interaction between the students and residents kind of normalized relations between one another. They could relate on something, and it gave them a common interest they could talk about. The kids were amazing, and their help was very appreciated by the residents.”
GIVING BACK TO THE COMMUNITY
Kittitas High School senior Jillian Provaznik spent her Sunday afternoon putting a fresh coat of paint on the chicken coop. The volunteer event was not the first time she had been at Pacifica. As a member of the school’s Family Career Community Leaders of America chapter, she worked on a project in her junior year to perform music with fellow students for residents.
“I did a bunch of research on how music can help with memory and state-dependent learning,” she said. “I went with the theory that if you’ve heard the song before, you can remember the situation where you heard it in the past.”
Provaznik said Sunday’s experience was great in that she saw residents actively engaging with her and her classmates as they fixed up the coop.
“It was really fun to be out there with them,” she said. “Something kind of cool about Kittitas being so small is that when you walk into a place like that, all of those people are family to people you know. One of the first times I went to play music there, I saw some of my family friends and their parents are there. It’s like an extended community.”
With the personal connections the residents have to many of the students, Provaznik said it is a natural fit to spend time volunteering to help them.
“They’re great to talk to, because some of them grew up here,” she said. “Some of them know your parents and some of them were teachers. It’s amazing to hear their stories and jokes. Watching them sit there and interact with us is humbling. I feel honored to be able to do stuff like that for my community.”