The state Department of Health has agreed to the Kittitas School District reopening plan that has K-2 students in the classroom every day and the remainder of grade levels under a hybrid plan.
The district will implement a hybrid learning plan for grades 3-12 when school starts Sept 10. Students will be separated in two groups, “A” and “B”. One group will attend class in-person Monday and Tuesday, the other will attend Wednesday and Thursday. Groups will alternate attending class Friday. Grades K-2 will attend class in-person every day.
When a group is not attending class in-person, it will be attending online. Fully online learning will also be an option for any student or family not comfortable with attending class in-person.
On Aug. 5, the Kittitas County Incident Management Team recommended all schools in the county start the year online. Five days later, the KSD board voted to petition the state Department of Health to allow it to reopen with students in the classroom.
KSD Superintendent Mike Nollan said the petition was a plan that showed the DOH how the district can safely start school in-person. Nollan said the DOH helped the district organize the plan to meet safety requirements.
Nollan said if things go well, the district plans to have more and more grade levels to come back full time.
“In order for this to work, our community, our parents and our staff are really going to have to be diligent about taking the safeguards that we are required to make,” Nollan said. “We all have to be careful, we need to wear masks and social distance. We are going to be doing that at school but if people are not doing that at home then we run the risk of sending kids back.”
Nollan said the plan is to have no more than 10 students per classroom to maintain social distancing. This will be something the district can achieve through the hybrid model and due to the large number of students who have registered for fully online learning.
Bus transportation will continue for students attending class. Social distancing will be required on the buses, so students will have assigned seating, and some bus routes may have to be done twice. This means that some buses may be sent out earlier than normal.
“I greatly appreciate the encouragement from the community, the collaboration with our board and the department of health and with all of our staff,” Nollan said. “I think with all of us cooperating and working together this can definitely be successful.”