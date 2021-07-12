Kittitas Valley Fire and Rescue crews lent a critical hand Saturday protecting resources at the Yakima Training Center as a wildfire threatened sensitive structures, including a fuel depot on the site.
According to a Sunday update from the Southeast Washington Interagency Team, the Burbank Fire is estimated at approximately 7,000 acres and 50% containment. The release said the fire started at approximately 4:30 p.m. Saturday in the Burbank Creek area adjacent to Interstate 82 in Kittitas County. KVFR crews were the first ones on the scene, followed by fire crews from the training center.
As of Sunday, three hand crews, three engines, one tender and two dozers were fighting the blaze, along with two helicopters and multiple fixed-wing aircraft.
“The cause is unknown, and a fire investigator has been ordered to the fire,” the update stated. “The fire started adjacent to I-82, not from within the training center. Due to a red flag warning (hot, dry, and windy weather conditions which mark a high potential for fire activity), no training was taking place in the Yakima Training Center when the fire started.”
HELPING ACROSS COUNTY LINES
“We went down with an entire strike team,” KVFR Chief John Sinclair said of the county response to the wildfire. “We sent five brush engines down. I went down and tied in with command on I-82, and we were going to engage on the freeway side, and it became very apparent after I was there for a while that the freeway wasn’t necessarily in danger.”
Sinclair said the efforts of the 14 KVFR crew members quickly pivoted towards protecting critical structures on the Yakima Training Center as the blaze moved in that direction.
“They didn’t have enough staff, so we took our strike team and formed a structure protection group,” he said. “There’s some sensitive military sites out there, and our folks went out and did structure protection around those. They have a big fuel depot out there that has hundreds of thousands of gallons of fuel. They also protected that, so they did some very important work protecting structures and infrastructure on the Yakima Training Center.”
Sinclair said the KVFR crews were released at approximately 1 a.m. Sunday morning, although KVFR Deputy Chief Rich Elliott remains at the fire as the operations officer on the incident command team.
“He’s on it and will be there for a few days,” Sinclair said of Elliot’s assignment to the team.
On the Kittitas County portion of the fire, Sinclair said the primary concern was ensuring that I-82 remained navigable, although the route was closed for a time on Saturday.
“The higher priority became the infrastructure, because some of it is national security sensitive,” he said of the pivot towards the training center. “It became more important for us to put crews into the training center to protect those critical structures, so that’s what we did.”
Although KVFR crews were the first on scene at the fire, Sinclair stressed that it was a team effort comprised of crews from the training center, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, Bureau of Land Management, Forest Service, and Yakima County units.
“It wasn’t just us,” he said. “There was significant investment of both Kittitas County and Yakima County resources to help our federal colleagues.”