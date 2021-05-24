Local singer/songwriter Kyle Bain has been making music around the Kittitas Valley for years with stints in Centaur Midwife, Chuck Boom and Cobrahawk, as well as solo projects. Somewhere in between he managed to do a series of children’s songs for Blippi known as Nicky Notes.
He goes by Mr. Kyle in his newest digital release, “Hello Friends,” which was quite literally put together with an assortment of musical friends from Ellensburg. He tapped into his creative energy base during the COVID-19 lockdown to create the 11-song, children’s concept album that has him excited about his own musical journey as Mr. Kyle.
“I tried to sit down and write for an hour every night during the pandemic. I was really motivated to make music for an audience that was eager for it,” he said. “I work as a children’s educator, so I really enjoy educating kids and the musicianship is entertaining.
“‘Hello Friends’ an educational tool that I’m really proud of. The concept of the album is to be both entertaining and educational.”
Songs like “Music is My Favorite Thing,” “Numbers are All Around Me,” and “Colors That I See,” tap into the learning concept. While “I Care About You,” “I Love My Pet,” and “I Love Playing Outside,” cater to emotional development. And of course, the 3-minute, 34-second “Silly Song,” is just one of those musical enchantments that says life is supposed to be fun.
“The majority of the album is just me in my home studio, everything but the drums,” Bain said. “I had different people involved. I had three preschooler’s do a short, little part on a song called ‘Colors That I see.’
“I also got to do a sibling duet with my sister Emily Johnson on ‘Similarities’ ”
"Hello Friends" is a nice collaboration of local musical influences coming together on a children’s collection. Violinist Jenny Humphrey from the Killdeer String Band lends a hand on “Music is My Favorite Thing,” along with local saxophonist Garrett Babcock.
Cobrahawk founder and drummer Nat Nickel and long-time studio guitarist Al Kaatz handle the drumming chores. Nickel plays drums on six songs and Kaatz shows his diversity, playing drums on four. Bob Bruya lends his bass expertise to the final cut, “I Care About You.”
“Bob’s a professional bass player in New York City and I really wanted him on this project,” Bain said. “I told him whatever you want, and he said 50 bucks. I was thrilled.”
“Hello Friends” is a collection of music put together by longtime musical friends for the 3-to-8-year old demographic. But the best part is that it is not only an educational tool, but something the whole family can enjoy together, Bain said.