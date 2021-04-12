He’s sailed on the Celtic Sea, in the Caribbean and out on the Puget Sound, but still the now land-locked creative juices of Mitch Perry’s imagination have ties to large bodies of water.
By day, he’s a Kittitas Valley Healthcare maintenance man, but his creative mind takes him far and wide into the world of adventure, pirates and lost treasure.
Perry’s new book “Cockroaches in the Bilge” was recently released by Page Publishing and available at Jerrol’s and Amazon.com. It is the story of a young boy who meets a great-grandfather he never knew existed, only to find he had served on a pirate ship for years with Captain Robert Farrow, also known as Bloodthirsty Bob.
The adventure for Benjamin starts with his great-grandfather's encouragement. He discovers the recorded treasure maps and goes off to find the treasures never recovered.
“The writing process was amazing to me. I wrote a little bit here and there. I had a vision of how I wanted to do it, but when I sat down to write it took me in a different direction,” said Perry. “I’ve always drawn for a long time, but writing was like a whole other medium that just felt really good.”
The project was seven years in the making, and started with the encouragement of family. What started as stories to children and grandchildren suddenly took shape. He said he had an idea for the beginning and developed the middle section of the 300-plus page novel, but the ending came from the theatre of the mind in complete surprise.
“I wrote for short periods of time, sometimes just four-five pages. Then if I was on a roll, I’d spend more time,” he said. “The gist of the story was there and that’s what I kept telling my kids. I didn’t have the ending in mind, so it was a surprise to me.”
The Perrys have lived in Ellensburg for 38 years and come to love the mountains and the streams, spending time in the Cascades. But he still has a boat over on the West Side. It’s the spirit of the sea that led to this adventure in his life. The development of his characters come from that sense of adventure, he said.
“It took life after a while,” Perry said. “The part of the book I enjoyed most was developing the part when he and his friend end up on a ship looking for this treasure. There’s an old guy that’s old and cranky.
“His friend gives this guy that’s the cook a really hard time. He told (the main character) Ben, ‘I don’t why this guy’s always so cranky.’ Ben said it reminds him of this old dog they used to chase up and down the fence line when they went to school. When they got older, they found out the dog passed away and he said he thought it was because the dog was lonely and bored. It’s a very heartwarming part and it was one of my favorite parts to write.”
Kittitas County is poised to remain in Phase 3 of the state’s reopening plan, so Perry hopes to have a book signing sometime down the road. Until then, he can sit back and enjoy the fruits of his labor and see if there is another book somewhere in there in the theatre of the mind.