2020 was a hectic year for the Washington State Legislature, with the COVID-19 pandemic taking much of the stage during the session, and local elected officials are looking at a range of priorities for 2021, both pandemic and non-pandemic related.
Kittitas County Commissioner Laura Osiadacz was joined by 13th Legislative District Senator Judy Warnick and Representatives Tom Dent and Alex Ybarra to talk about their legislative priorities in the upcoming session during a virtual town hall forum hosted by the Kittitas County People’s coalition last week.
Sen. Warnick said one bill she is working on for the 2021 legislative session deals with limiting the powers of the state’s Energy Facility Siting and Evaluation Committee, using the example of the challenges Kittitas County has faced with solar facility developers bypassing county regulations and going directly to the state committee.
“(EFSEC) was put in place for facilities like Hanford,” she said. “Not for solar panel installations in my opinion. That bill will be introduced at the request of Kittitas County. We need to weigh in before the major state committee does.”
Along with bills pertaining to property taxes on public lands and state budget allocation for long-term care facilities, Warnick said she is also keeping an eye on the state’s transportation budget, saying she is paying particular attention to the ongoing maintenance of Interstate 90.
“There is not a lot of revenue coming in for our transportation, but we want to make sure that our maintenance is done as well as expansion of I-90, especially in Kittitas County,” she said. “That’s where the roadblocks or bottlenecks are.”
Rep. Dent said he was working on a bill to address support for childcare providers, saying he has seen the havoc the pandemic has wreaked on that sector.
“We’re introducing a bill that will reduce the regulatory impact on those childcare centers,” he said. “It is so important to have them in business for our economic recovery.”
Dent said he takes issue with Gov. Inslee’s emergency declaration, saying that there are 147 legislators that currently don’t have say in the matter. In response, he said he is putting together a bill that changes the current structure, and that it is one of many that are being introduced. He said his bill is one of the simpler of the ones being introduced and says that after 30 days a two-thirds vote of the legislature would be required to extend the state of emergency.
“We’ve all been elected, and we all have responsibilities to our districts and our constituents,” he said. “We’re not being heard, so I have an issue with that. We talk about Washington being a diverse state, yet it’s one size fits all, and I guarantee that Kittitas County is different than King County or Thurston County.”
Rep. Ybarra said his priorities of late have been working to fight for equal distribution around the state for renewable energy facilities, saying it is unfair to have them all sited in Eastern Washington when the bulk of the usage is on the West Side. He also said he has worked to explain the unfairness of the proposed pay-per-mile road tax, saying it will disproportionately hurt rural residents due to the distances they have to travel for basic services. He also said he will be looking at ways to provide broadband connections to rural areas of the district.
“Because we closed the schools, our kids need it and they don’t have it in some locations,” he said. “Some kids have to drive to the schools where they have broadband and do their homework in their car, and that’s not fair.”
Another legislative priority Ybarra is honing in on in the new year is working to preserve transportation funds for school districts, saying the pandemic has impacted those funds to districts that have not been bussing students to school. Without those funds, he said school districts struggle to maintain their school busses.
“You can’t just not give them any money,” he said. “You still have to maintain your buildings and your busses and things like that.”
Ybarra said another priority will be fighting against new taxes proposed at the state level, saying that the pandemic has hurt his constituents enough and that there is no room to bear additional costs to them.
“They want to tax us more, and I think it’s the wrong thing to do,” he said.
Commissioner Osiadacz said many of the board’s priorities at the state level are being effectively channeled through the state representatives and senators, focusing on the energy and emergency order issues talked about by Sen. Warnick and Rep. Dent respectively. She said the county also has great interest in the expansion of broadband that Rep. Ybarra talked about in his priorities for 2021.
“There’s really a great collaboration our representatives and our senator have in working with us here in Kittitas County,” she said.
Osiadacz said the board is looking at addressing the lack of affordable housing within the county and is looking for a bill to be sponsored that addresses the allowance of accessory dwelling units within the county, saying that the Growth Management Act currently does not allow for those dwellings to exist in rural areas. Other focal points in the coming year include looking at the expansion of Interstate 90, economic growth with a focus on Bowers Field and funding for wildfire response, pointing out that although Kittitas County was spared during the 2020 wildfire season comparatively to other counties in Eastern Washington, the county’s risk factor remains amongst the highest in the state.
Osiadacz said a major priority of the board is supporting a bill that listens to a local voice during a state of emergency. Out of the bills that are in the works, she said that Rep. Dent’s bill looks like it will have a realistic chance of passing in the upcoming legislative session, warranting the board’s support.
“We want to make sure we are focusing on that because we know that’s been a huge challenge for people in Kittitas County,” she said.