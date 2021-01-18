The backup plan is to obtain a degree in both economics and classical guitar performance from the University of Southern California.
But the goal on the front burner is equally as challenging. Ellensburg High School graduate Taliesin Tenerelli’s game plan for the time being is to add one more guitar playing, singer/songwriter to the market, chasing that musical dream in the Los Angeles music scene.
He’s played a couple of open mike gigs in front a local crowd. But Tuesday night’s 17-song Tiny Stage performance on the Ellensburg Community Radio was a chance to put his original music out there.
With the COVID-19 restrictions, he wasn’t able to play in front of a live audience, but his body of work went out over the airwaves and was great exposure for an up-and-coming artist, he said.
“It was fun. I did 17 songs total with just three covers. The rest were all originals,” said Tenerelli, who cites Paul Simon and John Mayer as musical influences. “I used to do open mike night at Old Skool before the COVID-19. It was wasn’t a paid gig or anything. Everybody just showed up and played a couple of songs.
“The Tiny Stage experience and exposure was great. I was surprised at how many people were actually listening. People reached out and let me know how much they appreciated it and it encouraged me for when we get back to actually playing live again.”
Ellensburg Community Radio board member Mollie Edson said they are still trying to figure out how to best use the Tiny Stage format and whether or not to continue without live audiences because of the pandemic safety regulations. But Tuesday’s performance went well enough to consider future shows.
“Taliesin is a great local talent from Ellensburg that’s won talent shows. We were proud to welcome him to the Tiny Stage, so we could stream our hometown talent to the world,” she said. “We wanted to send him back to California in style.”
Tenerelli constantly works on his song writing and that factored into the Tiny Stage performance, helping extend his repertoire into the longer set.
“I have a way of writing my songs and practicing them, so that I don’t need to be continually rehearsing,” he said. “I really didn’t have to do that much preparation for the show. There were times in the middle of the show when it was pretty much an extended solo.
“It was all improvised and I just went with it.”
Tenerelli is the son of Thomas and Xeni Tenerelli. His Eagle Scout project provided the EHS band department with a flight case he designed in conjunction with the band director to safely and conveniently transport instruments and sound equipment.
He’s also putting that musical expertise into online classical guitar lessons. His promising resume has laid the groundwork for the second-semester freshman to take it to the next level.
Tenerelli won the Washington Music Educators Association State Guitar Solo Contest and was a semifinalist in the Long Island Classical Guitar National Competition (Youth Division). He was also a semifinalist in the Gohar and Ovanes Andriassian Classical Guitar National Competition and place winner in the Northwest Guitar Competition (Youth Division).
“USC school of music guitar program is one of the best in the world, so that’s where I’m heading,” he said. “I’m going to college to study finance and economics. But my goal is to become a professional.”