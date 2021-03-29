Is your home or business feeling a little, well, spooky? Don’t fret, there’s a team willing to help you with it, and they’ll do it for free.
Ghost Hunters of Kittitas County has been spending the winter investigating paranormal activity within the county, using an array of sophisticated equipment and for some, special-given skills to do the job.
Team member Gayle Dormaier said the group began talking about forming in late summer and began to conduct investigations in January. The team is comprised of mediums and what she referred to as “muggles”, or those who don’t have supernatural detection skills but are passionate about helping out.
“There was a need, because we don’t have a paranormal investigative group here,” she said. “I threw an idea out on Community Connect, and I got responses from lots of people.”
Dormaier became interested in forming a group after going on an investigation with a friend in Oregon. She said she became enamored by the process, and said she has always believed in paranormal activity, even having a brush with the other side herself as a child while visiting relatives in Wyoming.
“I was camping outside with a girlfriend in the front yard and a saw a person,” she said. “We though my aunt had gotten up and was spying on us. I asked her the next morning if she had done that, and she said no. Being 15 years old, I asked if anyone had died in the house, and she told me my uncle’s father had died in the room that I was sleeping.”
After discovering the past of the house she was staying in, Dormaier said her great uncle’s spirit came to visit her multiple times during her stay.
“He would wake me up in the middle of the night,” she said. “One night, I was particularly sleepy, and I asked him to go away and leave me alone, and he did. He never came to visit again, and I felt really bad.”
OFFERING SERVICES TO THOSE IN NEED
Dormaier said the team is comprised of four extremely talented mediums, backed up by six “muggles”. She said the group works together cohesively on their investigations.
“Our mediums pretty much lead the investigations,” she said. “We just kind of follow them. They get feelings and information, and we have a lot of electronic gadgets that we use that measure electromagnetic energy.”
Along with technology to measure energy, the team also uses infrared detection devices to sense heat and temperature fluctuations during the investigations, as well as an array of cameras to capture their findings. Dormaier said the team has added cameras on its investigations in the form of a team of Central Washington University seniors who are working on a film to document the team’s findings.
“It’s just kind of snowballed,” she said.
Since the group got started, Dormaier said they have conducted approximately a dozen investigations around the county. In the course of the investigations, she said the team has had multiple encounters with spirits. During the encounters, she said the mediums will ask the spirits if they are interested in communicating across the void.
“Some say yes, and some say no,” she said. “If they say no, we leave them alone.”
Out of the dozen or so investigations the team has conducted so far, Dormaier said the one that stands out the most was an encounter the team had while at the Swauk Prairie Cemetery.
“We got a hit with two electronic gadgets and a medium,” she said. “It was amazing. There were so many things that happened all at once. One of our mediums was followed around by a spirit that kept hitting her on the neck. She finally asked them to stop and came to find out later that there was a man who was stabbed in the neck and was buried out there.”
Dormaier said the mediums are locals, and some even have businesses based on their skills. She said most of them have known about their powers from a very young age. Prior to visiting a location, she said the mediums do not want to know any details about the location they are going to investigate.
“When we come across stuff, we can verify it later,” she said. “They are just spot on.”
As the group doesn’t charge for their services, Dormaier said they are out there as a labor of love and passion for investigating the paranormal.
“It’s just so much fun,” she said. “We love contacting spirits and being able to communicate with them from time to time. We have such a wonderful team, and we enjoy spending time together.”
Residents interested in setting up an investigation with the team can find out more information through the team’s Facebook page at Ghost Hunters of Kittitas County.