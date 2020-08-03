Washington state’s new pre-mixed cocktail allowance has certain businesses around town thinking outside the box for their food delivery service.
The Washington State Liquor and Cannabis Board states businesses with a Spirits, Beer and Wine license can sell pre-mixed alcoholic drinks to-go as long as a bona fide meal is ordered along with it. As long as the cocktail is served in a sealed container, customers can buy drinks with their food order.
Cornerstone Pie owner Mark Holloway asked, “Why not?” His idea meets all the state standards. Holloway bought a container sealer and aluminum cans stationed right at the bar. His staff works right off the eight craft cocktail menu, which includes seven reds and six white wines.
His bartenders mix the drinks, put them in a 16-ounce can, slide them into the sealer, where they press the lid down. State law says no booze-filled Slurpies in Styrofoam or plastic cups, so this is a perfect way to serve a 16-ounce drink, Holloway said.
“We serve pretty much any cocktail. We serve specialty drinks like our Mojitos with fresh lime, mint and Bacardi Superior white rum. We also have gin and tonic and our Moscow Mule,” Holloway said. “One of our most popular cocktails is our Lavender Lemon Chillax with our signature CSP Lavender Lemonade and New Amsterdam Vodka.
“It’s pretty much anything you can order coming down to the restaurant, and now you can get with any food delivery.”
Manager Matthew Usher said the prepackage, seal technology is simple and his bar staff has picked it up relatively quickly. The drink is mixed as it would be regularly done, iced, then poured into the container. Specialty drinks like the Lavender Lemon Chillax or the frozen Margarita have a frozen mixture premix that goes into the container. The drinks are sealed with a big mouth tab and ready to go out with the delivery.
“The premix serves up a great Margarita and people are starting to take an interest,” he said. "The Lavender Lemon is made in-house and makes a slushy drink. We also have our house specialties like Mango Passion Fruit that’s been in high demand.”
The state cocktail regulation does have a few rules. The obvious is that the meal be delivered by someone 21 and older and of course the purchase be made by someone 21 and older. The order must be carried in the trunk and accompanied by a food order.
“I don’t know who implemented our idea. We’ve been looking into how we can serve drinks with food. This kind of setup with the press is special,” Usher said. “It makes the prepackaging simple and easy while the food is being prepared.”
Diana Acevedo will be taking over the front of the house manager’s position in August. She is originally from Ellensburg, but comes to the Cornerstone Pie from San Diego where she has been living.
“With the pandemic, a lot of businesses are forced to think outside the box and this is a great idea,” Acevedo said. “The Cornerstone Pie has a great deal of history with the front doors that once belonged at the old hospital and others. So, what we’re doing here is making a new history with new ideas to better serve our customers.”
The new normal under the COVID-19 pandemic regulations include a pie and a Bloody Mary or white or red wine if you prefer.