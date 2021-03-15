Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 13-15 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Windows of a bus reportedly were broken out on West Railroad Street.
An officer reportedly was flagged down by a citizen regarding beer cans strewn about on the hill above Rosetti Way in Cle Elum. Unknown whether a possible drinking location or just litter.
Multiple firearms were reported stolen from a home on Strande Road.
A collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
A young German shepherd reportedly was loose on Cabin Trail Drive. The animal was not aggressive.
A vape pen reportedly was found on school property on North Thorp Highway.
There was a report of Ring camera footage of a woman going through the reporting party’s packages on Madison Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party’s roommate reportedly entered the reporting party’s room and replaced the doorknob with a non-locking doorknob on North Parklane Avenue.
The reporting party had questions about how seriously the Ellensburg Police Department investigates online harassment.
A blue Honda Pilot reportedly was stuck in the snow on Lost Lake Road. The subject was alone in the vehicle and said he was trying to bury his dog in the area of the dam.
A woman reportedly was stuck in the snow in her driveway on Nelson Siding Road.
The reporting party asked a male subject to wear a mask and the male refused on Kittitas Highway.
A Ford F150 parked on West First Street in Cle Elum reportedly was prowled.
A man was refusing to leave a business on North Ruby Street.
A vehicle reportedly missed a turn in the roundabout on West University Way, tried to do a u-turn in the roundabout and was hit by another vehicle.
A vehicle reportedly backed into another vehicle on West Third Avenue.
Approximately six adults were outside yelling on East Seattle Avenue.
A man in a vehicle reportedly was recording the reporting party with his iPad as she drove by on Swiftwater Boulevard in Cle Elum. The reporting party turned around to confront the man and he advised the reporting party that she was scaring him an that he was going to call the cops.
A 2017 Kia Sorento reportedly was stolen from the Summit Inn on state Route 906. The keys were in the vehicle and it had a full tank of gas.
A hit and run was reported on North Alder Street.
A storage unit reportedly was broken into in Ellensburg.
The neighbor’s children reportedly keep throwing trash into the reporting party’s yard on North Indiana Drive.
Two juveniles reportedly stole White Claws from a business on Water Street.
The stop sign at Naneum Road and Thomas Road reportedly was knocked down.
A subject reportedly was throwing items off of a balcony on Helena Avenue.
Multiple subjects reportedly were running across a parking lot screaming on 18th Avenue.
A burglary was reported on Canyon Road.
A horse reportedly was in the middle of the roadway on Parke Creek Road and Prater Road.
A broken window was reported to the chapel and it appeared someone used a crowbar to attempt to gain entry to a church on East Third Avenue.
The reporting party’s neighbor reportedly has been crawling through the reporting party’s attic and the reporting party has noticed items missing.
A loose dog reportedly has been bothering other animals in the neighborhood on Wapiti Drive and Lynx Lane.
A burglary was reported on North Sprague Street.
The reporting party believed the tires of their vehicle were slashed on Fifth Street in Roslyn.
A loose German shepherd with a hurt back reportedly was walking slow on West Washington Avenue.
The reporting party’s dog was shot on Glen Drive.
A single cab Dodge flatbed reportedly was in a ditch off of Game Farm Road and Naneum Road.
A collision was reported on Look Road and East Sanders Road.
A car reportedly struck a pole on Fowler Creek Road near Cle Elum.
The traffic light at North Main Street and West University Way reportedly was taking a long time to cycle.
A prescribed burn was reported on North Thorp Highway.
A prescribed burn was reported on North Thorp Highway.
An outside fire was reported on Broadway Street in Cle Elum.
A small fire reportedly was getting out of control on Weaver Road. The reporting party’s hose had stopped working.
A brush fire was reported on the side of Interstate 90, milepost 115.
A field burning reportedly got out of control on Rolling Hill Drive.
Smoke reportedly was coming from behind a residence on Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
A fence post reportedly was smoking and there was burnt grass off First Estate Lane and Vantage Highway.
Railroad ties reportedly were on fire on property off of Back Country Drive.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 13-15 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 37-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and interfering with a domestic violence report. Bail $15,000.
A 49-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence and no-contact order violation. Bail $27,500.
A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for 12 counts of unlawful issuance of bank checks, five counts second-degree theft, third-degree theft and felony possession of a firearm. Bail $20,000.
A 41-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. Bail $25,000.
A 33-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $3,000.
A 25-year-old North Bend woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and driving without identification. Bail $5,100.
A 59-year-old Soap Lake woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 23-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. No bail.
A 19-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for first-degree animal cruelty. No bail.