Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 20-22 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A dog reportedly broke its chain and chased the reporting party on Lincoln Avenue and Seventh Street in South Cle Elum.
An unknown man in his 50s with white hair reportedly was pounding on the front door of a residence on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Several vehicles reportedly were in Reed Park playing loud music.
An assault was reported on North Water Street.
The stop sign at Manastash Road and Cove Road reportedly was missing.
A theft was reported on state Route 903.
A man reportedly appeared to be peeing in a bush and drawing with chalk on East 10th Avenue.
The reporting party reportedly caught two subjects breaking into his vehicles on St. Andrew’s Drive near Cle Elum.
The reporting party said his trailer, which was stolen a year ago but not reported stolen on East Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum, is in an alley off Broadway and Fourth in South Cle Elum.
Tables were reported missing from lounges in a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A baby cow reportedly was loose in a field off of East Helena Avenue and North Airport Road.
Two males reportedly were taking swings at each other on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A 2006 Dodge Ram reportedly was stolen more than three months ago on Washington Street in Cle Elum.
Thirty feet of graffiti was reported on cement blocks south of the dam on Huntzinger Road.
A man reportedly was yelling at the reporting party about her dog at the Snoqualmie Pass tubing area.
Clothes were reported stolen on Pennsylvania Avenue.
An agency assist was requested involving a stolen riding lawnmower on Tjossem Road.
A border collie reportedly was struck on Reecer Creek Road and was laying across a fence eight to 10 feet from the road.
A Ford Fusion was struck while parked in a garage on West Fifth Avenue.
Fence panels were reported stolen on Manastash Road.
The reporting party said her neighbor’s dogs killed two of her goats on Airport Road.
A subject reportedly was inside a residence he was not supposed to be on West Second Street in Cle Elum. The reporting party believed the subject broke in through a window.
A suspicious person dressed in all black reportedly was running by the library on the Central Washington University campus.
Power lines reportedly were down on the side of the roadway on Lower Peoh Point Road and Peas Road.
The reporting party said the neighbors have a fire going on Wilson Creek Road. The reporting party was concerned due to the wind.
An outside fire was reported on Robbins Road and Chukar Ridge.
A structure fire was reported on North Water Street.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 20-22 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
An 18-year-old South Cle Elum woman was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $100.
A 53-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for possession/delivery violation uniform controlled substances act. Bail $10,000.
A 40-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license and failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $18,000.
A Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts of failure to appear/taking a motor vehicle without permission. Bail $5,000.