Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 27-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A hit and run was reported on East Second Street and North Pennsylvania Avenue in Cle Elum.
A pig reportedly crossed the street on South Chestnut and East Tacoma Avenue. The reporting party retrieved the pig and it is now in the reporting party’s yard.
A bike was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
A bald man reportedly had been in the bathroom of a business on Canyon Road for 15 minutes. The man was sitting on the toilet, fully clothed and awake. He did not speak to the reporting party.
It appeared that someone had a campfire inside a hay barn on Kittitas Highway.
Mail reportedly was in the roadway on South Pearl Street and East Washington Avenue.
A door to a residence on East 19th Avenue reportedly had been pried open.
The reporting party witnessed a man abusing his dog on East Mountain View Avenue.
The reporting party left her skis in front of a bathroom on state Route 906 and went to her car. When she came back the skis were gone.
Firewood reporting was dropped in the roadway between West Second Street and Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on Second Street in Cle Elum.
A subject reportedly appeared to be going through mailboxes on East Radio Road and Brick Road.
There was a report of a man in his 20s wearing a mask and a black hat, taking photos of customers at the Post Office on East Third Avenue.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with dogs off-leash in Kiwanis Park.
A pillar that prevents vehicles from driving into a certain area in front of a hall on the Central Washington University campus reportedly is missing.
An unused can of Narcan reportedly was found on a bus bench on West University Way.
A man reportedly was urinating on the side of a building on North Walnut Street. The man was believed to have been drinking.
A tree reportedly was leaning against a telephone pole at Lake Easton State Park.
A woman reportedly was outside yelling obscenities on Cle Elum Street.
Fourteen to 20 bicycles reportedly were stolen from the rental pavilion by the fitness center on Suncadia Trail. The lock was cut.
A 2013 Subaru Impreza was struck on the passenger side while parked on East 14th Avenue.
A cat reportedly was struck by a vehicle on North Cora Street and West Rainier Avenue. The cat was injured, trying to crawl and possibly was hiding under a blue Toyota Prius.
A man reportedly yelled obscenities at three juveniles in the skate park on Pearl Street.
A white SUV reportedly hit and took out a guardrail on Wilson Creek Road and Cascadia and then left the scene.
A trashcan reportedly was blown over by the wind and garbage was being blown in the reporting party’s yard and neighborhood on West 26th Avenue.
Kittcom received the following calls on March 27-29 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on South Thorp Highway.
A large cloud of smoke was reported on East Berry Road.
An RV fifth-wheel reportedly was on fire on state Route 970.
An unattended grass fire was reported on Moe Road and Thrall Road.
An outside fire was reported on Rein Road.
Small trees reportedly were still lit from a controlled burn on Vantage Highway and No. 81 Road.
White smoke reportedly was coming from a gated area off of Bullfrog Road.
An electric bike reportedly exploded on Fifth Avenue. The fire was put out.
An outside fire was reported on Thrall Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 27-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 60-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault. Bail $5,100.
A 44-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for misdemeanor violation of a protection order. Bail $5,000.
A 20-year-old Lacey man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle. Bail $3,000.
A 31-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for motor vehicle theft, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $7,000.