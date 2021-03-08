Kittcom received the following calls on Jan. March 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A woman who reportedly had destroyed the bathroom the night before was outside the business on South Canyon Road.
A sharp-turn road sign reportedly was down on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A 2015 black Mazda reportedly was hit while parked on East Helena Avenue.
There was a report of an ongoing problem with homeless people sleeping in the lobby of a business on East First Street in Cle Elum.
Three or four people reportedly were trying to break into a house posted as seized during a drug raid on East Sparks Road in Easton.
A theft was reported on Water Street.
A hit and run was reported at Teanaway Hall at the Kittitas Valley Event Center.
Two vehicles reportedly pulled up to gas pumps at a station on East First Street in Cle Elum. They did not get gas and were acting strange. The reporting party was concerned they may be placing skimmers on the pumps.
The reporting party at a motel on Canyon Road reportedly heard a gunshot or vehicle collision outside. She was scared to go outside and could not see anything from her room.
About 20 people reportedly were in the street arguing on East 14th Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly was keyed on Okanogan Street in Kittitas.
There were numerous parking complaints at Gold Creek Sno-Park, Lake Kachess Sno-Park, Hyak Drive and Interstate 90, Crystal Springs Sno-Park, Cabin Creek Sno-Park
A person reportedly was bitten by a dog while hiking between Cle Elum and Roslyn.
A group of five adult subjects reportedly was walking by a residence on North Fifth Street in Roslyn when one of the males urinated in front of the reporting party’s residence.
A theft was reported on Thomas Road.
A hit and run was reported on East University Way.
A man reportedly was doing graffiti on a light pole at the Cabin Creek exit on Interstate 90.
A raccoon reportedly was walking in circles, acting oddly in an alley off South Chestnut Street.
A vehicle reportedly went into a ditch and then a field off of Fairview Road.
Two tires on a vehicle reportedly were punctured on Alpine Drive in Kittitas.
Kittcom received the following calls on March 6-8 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Vantage Highway.
A couple of patches of grass fires were reported on Naneum Road and Charlton Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from March 6-8 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for criminal impersonation, possession of another identification, third-degree driving with a suspended license, possession of stolen property and failure to appear/third-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $3,100.
A 30-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for failure to appear/second-degree assault, two counts failure to appear/harassment, failure to appear/third-degree malicious mischief. Bail $10,000.
A 53-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 34-year-old Easton woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 66-year-old North Bend man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance and failure to appear/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $10,000.
A 37-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 40-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a vehicle without valid identification. Bail $1,500.