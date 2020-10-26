To honor and thank what they believe to be the greatest country on Earth, the Saini family who owns Shree’s Travel Plaza has raised a massive American flag. According to Ekta Saini, the flag is 80 feet wide by 40 feet tall. Shree’s Travel Plaza is located off the Interstate-90 in Thorp.
Saini said the flag was raised to thank the country for the hospitality they have received since opening the business in 2005. She wants the purpose of this monument to not focus on their business or their family, but to show the appreciation they have for this nation.
“This was a good way to thank the country, by creating something that will remain here even after we will be gone,” Saini said. “This was a collective family decision.”
The Saini family are immigrants to America and wanted to bring the focus to the great country, and how many immigrants like themselves are thankful to be able to call America their home.
While the flag was raised Tuesday, the Sainis will be lowering it Nov. 11 in honor of Veteran’s Day. On the holiday, there will be a dedication ceremony involving the flag set to begin at 11:11 a.m. Masks and social distancing will be required during the event.
The Saini family has gone above and beyond what it means to be an American. Shree Saini (Ekta’s daughter) recently won the Miss World America Washington Pageant and participated in Miss World America at the start of October, where she was awarded the “Miss World America Beauty with a Purpose National Ambassador.”