Kittcom received the following calls on May 8-10 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A GMC Terrain reportedly was stolen from a parking lot on South Water Street.
The reporting party’s neighbor’s dog reportedly has been coming onto the reporting party’s property for the past three years on Mission View Drive.
Water was reported on the roadway on East Cherry Lane and South Anderson Street.
A vehicle prowl was reported at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
An assault was reported on East Third Avenue.
An assault was reported on North Thorp Highway.
A washer and dryer reportedly was stolen on North Walnut Street.
Gang graffiti was reported in the upper parking lot at Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
The side mirror of a GMC pickup reportedly was hit by another vehicle on Clerf Road and Parke Creek Road.
A heavy equipment trailer reportedly was stolen on Railroad Street in Easton.
A 400-gallon propane tank was reported stolen on Ermine Loop near Cle Elum.
The roadway reportedly was flooded at South Ruby Street and East Manitoba Avenue.
The reporting party heard three rapid fire gun shots within the past minute on North King Street.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
Tree branches were reported in the roadway on No. 81 Road.
A brush fire was reported on Storie Lane in Cle Elum.
A prowler was reported on Elderberry Court near Cle Elum.
A deer carcass and vehicle debris was reported in the roadway on Manastash Road and Cove Lane.
A calf reportedly was outside the fence, on the side of the road on Reecer Creek Road and West Dry Creek Road.
A pair of earrings reportedly were stolen on North Pearl Street.
Two subjects reportedly left a store on North Ruby Street without paying for items.
A calf reportedly was stuck in a fence off Orchard road and Perry Road.
The reporting party observed a man with a grip on a woman and the woman appeared to be trying to get away from him on West University Way.
An unattended campfire was reported on Umptanum Road, milepost 6.
A vehicle’s engine reportedly was on fire on Interstate 90, milepost 130.
A vehicle fire was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 96.
There was a report that a stump was on fire in a field off Storie Lane in Cle Elum.
Smoke was reported in the Tillman Creek area west of Peoh Point.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 8-10 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 26-year-old Camas man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for no contact order violation/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
A 25-year-old Ellensburg person was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault/domestic violence and fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $10,000.
A 48-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for two counts third-degree assault. Bail $7,500.
A 34-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.