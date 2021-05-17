Kittcom received the following calls on May 15-17 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
State Patrol troopers reportedly were in pursuit of a subject on Canyon Road, Thrall Road and South Chestnut Street.
Neighbors reportedly were lighting off explosives on Pit Way in Easton.
Pest control products were reported stolen sometime in the past seven months on East University Way.
A man who reported his car stolen last week remembered he parked it at the Sunset not the Keg Cellar in Cle Elum. He retrieved the misplaced vehicle.
A hit and run reportedly occurred two weeks ago on East 18th Avenue.
The reporting party heard three shots and thought someone could be hunting in the pond behind businesses on Dolarway Road.
The neighbor’s dogs reportedly killed three of the reporting party’s rabbits on East First Street in Cle Elum.
An assault was reported on West Fourth Avenue.
A road sign reportedly was left in the roadway on West University Way.
A prowler was reported on Smithson Road.
Three dogs were reported in the roadway on North Dennis Street.
A tan giant poodle reportedly has been in the area for days on East First Avenue and North Mount Daniel.
Three small children reportedly were walking unattended on North Cora Street and West University Way.
Three dogs reportedly were inside a vehicle barking on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Cows reportedly crossed the road and were in the area of the pond on state Route 821 and Canyon Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Acura and a Chevy Silverado was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Motorcycles reportedly were being driven by people without helmets on Speelyi Beach on Lake Cle Elum.
The reporting party said where were approximately 40 vehicles with multiple subjects with signs supporting racism on Rue Road off Coleman Canyon Road.
A hit and run was reported on Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
A vehicle reportedly hit a deer on Hundley Road and Prairie Lane. The deer ran off.
A one-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on South Thorp Highway.
Two men reportedly were yelling and cussing at each other on East 18th Avenue.
A small dog was reported in the roadway on Reecer Creek Road and Old Highway 10.
A pickup reportedly was going west bound in the eastbound lanes on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
An assault was reported on North Airport Road.
An assault was reported on East Sanders Road.
Six subjects reportedly were walking westbound on Bender Road on North Water Street kicking at fences and broke fence posts.
A Nissan Rogue reportedly struck a vehicle in a drive-through on West University Way.
A vehicle reportedly drove through a fence on South Thorp Highway. A bumper was left on the scene.
A yellow traffic sign reportedly was broken on Cove Road and South Thorp Highway.
A rifle and shovel reportedly were found in a ditch off of Lambert Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Volvo and an ATV was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
A non-injury collision was reported on West University Way and North Main Street.
A two-vehicle collision and gasoline spill was reported on Robinson Canyon Road and Cove Road.
A woman in a black BMW 328 reportedly pointed a semi-automatic pistol with a silver slide at the reporting party after cutting him off in traffic on Interstate 90.
A dead deer was reported on Lower Green Canyon Road.
Flames reportedly were coming from the engine of a Kia Sorrento on Interstate 90, milepost 88.
A vehicle reportedly ran into a pole and was on fire on Passmore Road and Sundance Lane.
A dumpster fire was reported on East 18th Avenue.
A juvenile reportedly was riding a go-kart recklessly on Coal Mines Trail.
A controlled burn reportedly jumped onto the neighbor’s property on Double Creek Lane.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 15-17 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 37-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, attempt to elude, third-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. Bail $30,000.
A 46-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for attempt to elude. Bail $5,000.
A 22-year-old Othello woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $1,000.
A 33-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 32-year-old Ephrata man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for attempt to elude, second-degree driving with a suspended license and reckless driving. No bail.
A 67-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 38-year-old Juneau, Alaska man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.
A 58-year-old Everett man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for reckless endangerment and driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $2,000.