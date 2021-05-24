Kittcom received the following calls on May 22-24 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A large gathering of people were reported in the roadway on Naneum Road.
The lugnuts reportedly were taken off a vehicle on South Chestnut Street.
A subject reportedly threatened to throw a brick through the window of the reporting party’s vehicle on Anderson Road.
A sofa reportedly was left in a parking spot at McElroy Park.
An injured crow was reported under a vehicle on West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A man reportedly was riding a bicycle carrying the frame of another bicycle attached to a lock on East University Way.
A 2000 Honda Accord reportedly was egged and its windshield shattered on East Helena Avenue.
An assault was reported on East Fourth Avenue.
A Toyota Tacoma reportedly was rear-ended by a Dodge Durango on South Main Street.
A vehicle reported rear-ended another vehicle and then left the scene on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party advised that their neighbors threw food outside for the birds on South Chestnut Street, but the reporting party believed the food to be poisoned.
The reporting party was standing at the Centennial Center in Cle Elum and could see a bright, white light coming from a crevice on Peoh Point as if someone was shaking a light.
A hit and run was reported on Kittitas Highway.
The reporting party was driving eastbound on University Way, a pedestrian walked across University Way, not in a crosswalk, and threw something at the reporting party’s vehicle.
Someone reportedly lost $200 in cash on North Pearl Street and East Third Avenue.
An injured dog was reported on North Ellington Street.
Small kittens reportedly were found on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A black Angus cow reportedly was in and out of the roadway on Look Road and Brick Mill Road.
A purse and backpack reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on South Canyon Road.
The reporting party noticed the side window of a building on South Canyon Road broken and a generator sitting outside.
Product stored at the back of store on North Chestnut Street reportedly was stolen. The back door was bent.
The reporting party requested a call back concerning a pregnant skunk on her property and in the neighborhood on Pebble Beach Drive near Cle Elum. The reporting party was informed the county does not respond to calls concerning skunks.
The back door of a structure reportedly had been broken off and entry made on Fairview Road and Brick Mill Road. It was unknown when it occurred or if anything had been taken.
A couple was riding bikes on the John Wayne Trail when one of them was attached by a dog.
An assault was reported on North Indiana Drive.
A man, who appeared to have been drinking, struck a pole while pulling into a gas pump on Bullfrog Road.
A vehicle reportedly was struck by a semi in the roundabout on West University Way. There were no injuries.
A subject reportedly was attempting to steal a vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A large groundhog reportedly was stuck in the engine bay of a vehicle on North Lewis Street in Kittitas. The reporting party was able to get it out with a catch pole but it just returned to the engine bay. No Fish and Wildlife agent was on duty.
A dog reportedly got into the reporting party’s chicken coop on East Second Street in Cle Elum and killed four chickens.
A man reportedly opened the neighbor’s Chevy Suburban, rummaged through the vehicle and then left on foot on West Sixth Avenue.
A fridge was reported under the overpass on Thrall Road.
Subjects reportedly have been dropping bottles down the stairway from the third story of a building on North Airport Road. There was broken glass all over the stairs.
A woman called 911 wanting to know what day it was. It was not an emergency. She was provided with the day, date and time.
The reporting party picked up a woman yesterday and found that she stole items out of the center console of her vehicle on West First Street in Cle Elum.
The bottom half door window reportedly was broken out at a business on East Mountain View Avenue. The hole was large enough for someone to crawl through.
A man reportedly was going door to door knocking on doors with his pants down and genitals out on the fourth floor of a building on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A catalytic converter reportedly was stolen out of a church van on Madison Street in Cle Elum.
The reporting party heard a woman scream, a man yell “get over here,” and then a loud thump coming from the top floor of small apartment complex on North Sprague Street and East Sixth Avenue.
A bag containing garden solar lights, a roll of red duct tape and two bindle red cords reportedly was stolen from a scooter on South Water Street.
A chop saw, blower and handbag reportedly were stolen from a garage on North Mason Street in Kittitas.
The reporting party heard what sounded like three gunshots, possibly from a shotgun, spaced about five seconds apart on South Chestnut Street.
A non-injury collision involving a truck and a semi was reported on North Dolarway Road.
A silver Ford Mustang reportedly had been parked next to the reporting party’s vehicle on East Cherry Lane for the past several months. Today it appears that the wind has torn the bumper off the vehicle and pushed it next to the reporting party’s vehicle.
The neighbor’s dog reportedly had been wrapped around a bush all day on East Helena Avenue.
Someone reportedly was breaking into a residence on West Indiana Drive.
There was a report of a black plume of smoke and fire in the trees on North Oakes Avenue and West Railroad Street in Cle Elum.
A fire was reported in the lawn next to a sidewalk on East Second Avenue and North Ruby Street. It was extinguished but seemed to be bubbling up again.
The neighbors reportedly were having a fire in their yard on North Cobblefield Street.
A smoke investigation was reported on Masterson Road.
A fire was reported behind a residence on Buena View Road.
Smoke and flames reportedly could be seen coming from trees in the area of a residence on Upper Peoh Point Road. It was unknown if it was a controlled burn.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 22-24 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 56-year-old Bridgeport, Connecticut man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for felony sex offender failure to register. Bail $15,000.
A 39-year-old Graham man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for carrying/exhibiting a dangerous weapon and reckless endangerment. Bail $2,000.
A 20-year-old Yakima man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. No bail.
A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for failure to appear/first-degree burglary/domestic violence and failure to appear/second-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $5,000.
A 53-year-old Federal Way man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for harassment. Bail $30,000.
A 19-year-old Auburn man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for indecent exposure and first-degree criminal trespassing. Bail $2,000.
A 29-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a protection order/domestic violence. No bail.