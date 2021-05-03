Kittcom received the following calls on May 1-3 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Graffiti was reported on the north side of the concrete jungle in Ellensburg
A medium-sized brown dog reportedly was running in traffic on West 15th Avenue and North Water Street.
The reporting party’s neighbor’s dog reportedly keeps on jumping the fence and coming into the reporting party’s yard on Cleveland Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A man in a Chevy pickup reportedly was yelling at the reporting party’s son, threatening to assault him and the reporting party on Bullfrog Road. The man was upset that the reporting party’s son was looking at him in a certain way. The man said he was part of the Hell’s Angels.
The neighbor’s chickens reportedly have been damaging the reporting party’s yard on Brown Road.
A police officer observed a student using a phone while driving on North Alder Street. The student stated he was trying to unlock the phone via face scan to change the music. The officer informed the student of the law.
The reporting party’s 8-year-old daughter reportedly was bitten in the leg by a loose dog on Recreation Drive. A man and woman were with the dog. The man told the reporting party it was his daughter’s fault for approaching the dog.
A non-injury collision involving a 2017 RAV4 and a Ford F350 was reported on West First Street and North Stafford Avenue in Cle Elum.
A package was reported stolen on East Manitoba Avenue.
The reporting party witnessed a tan Chevy Malibu back up and hit an elderly man in a parking lot on South Water Street. The driver checked on the man and then left the scene.
Beer reportedly was stolen from a store on North Ruby Street. There is video of the suspects.
A power line was reported down in a back yard on West 14th Avenue.
Two subjects reportedly shoplifted from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch and another in the middle of the roadway on South Matthews Road and Kittitas Highway. It was unknown if there were injuries.
A burglary was reported on Big Rock Drive near Cle Elum.
A man driving a silver Audi reportedly pulled over and urinated in front of the reporting party’s residence on Cascade View Drive. The man left when confronted by the reporting party.
The reporting party heard what sounded like gunshots on North Brook Court.
A woman reportedly was on the phone, swearing and walking a dog in a parking lot on East Mountain View Avenue.
Water reportedly was flowing down East Seventh Avenue.
A random subject in the Philippines reportedly is trying to exploit photos of the reporting party on North Sampson Street.
The railroad crossing arms reportedly were malfunctioning on Fifth Avenue.
A white vehicle reportedly rolled over in a ditch and a man was crawling out of the vehicle on Vantage Highway, milepost 23.
A collision was reported on No. 6 Road and Kittitas Highway.
Approximately 100 cattle and one that appeared to be dead, reportedly were in the roadway on Smithson Road and state Route 97.
A collision was reported on North Water Street and West Illinois Avenue.
A large tree was reported across the railroad track on state Route 10, milepost 93.
A 2008 Dodge Ram flatbed reportedly was struck by a vehicle which then left the scene on South Ruby Street.
A man in his early 20s reportedly was flinging his arms and body around, climbing on vehicles and attempting to get into one on South Water Street.
A non-injury collision involving a Malibu and an SUV was reported on West Capitol Avenue and South Water Street.
Water reportedly was coming from a manhole and running down alongside the curb on East Capitol Avenue and South Sampson Street.
A vehicle reportedly went over an embankment on Manastash Road.
Items reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on Judge Ronald Road.
A dog reportedly was in and out of the roadway on North Brook Lane.
The reporting party believed someone attempted to steal her vehicle on West Fifth Avenue. The vehicle had been gone through and the panel under the steering wheel was removed.
A non-injury collision was reported on South Canyon Road.
A man reportedly stole beer from a store on North Ruby Street,
A collision involving a with car and a red truck was reported on Bender Road.
A non-injury collision involving a Honda SUV and a Subaru WRX was reported on Nelson Siding Road.
A hit and run was reported on East Mountain View Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly backed into fuel pumps at a gas station on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A green laser reportedly was pointed on aircraft on Bowers Road.
Laundry reportedly was stolen on West Washington Avenue.
A grass fire was reported on Oak Street and East Capitol Avenue.
Smoke was reported in the median on Interstate 90, milepost 115.
Smoke was reported inside a residence on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
A large fire from brush and trees was reported in a backyard on West Third Avenue and North King Street in Kittitas.
A structure fire was reported on South Thorp Highway.
A fire reportedly was smoldering beside the roadway on Umptanum Road.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from May 1-3 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 31-year-old Kent man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to appear/criminal impersonation to obtain drugs. Bail $25,000.
A 40-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for attempt to elude. Bail $5,000.
A 33-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. Bail $3,100.
A 47-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and third-degree driving with a suspended license ($500 bail).
A 29-year-old Shoreline woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 31-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.
A 45-year-old Seattle man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for violation of a domestic violence court order. No bail.