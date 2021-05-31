Kittcom received the following calls on May 29-31 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A burglary was reported on Canyon Road.
A woman reportedly stole items from a store on South Canyon Road and then left in a white flatbed pickup with peeling paint and a brown couch in the back.
A white pickup and a red Subaru reportedly were involved in a T-bone collision on North Main Street and West University Way.
A non-injury collision involving a Kia Soul and a Saturn Ion was reported on South Canyon Road.
A Predator generator reportedly was stolen from the reporting party’s lawn on Mountain Rivers Trail.
A disabled combat veteran who was turkey hunting in Horseshoe Canyon reported that subjects came by on side by sides honking horns and yelling. A motorcycle was doing wheelies.
A 5 to 6-year-old girl with a dog reportedly was at a stop sign on East Tacoma Avenue and South Chestnut Street. There were no parents around.
Three women reportedly were in the home goods aisle of a store on North Ruby Street acting suspiciously. Another employee believed one of the women put something in her bag.
Graffiti was reported on the Challenge course on the north side of the Central Washington University campus.
The reporting party’s neighbors are moving and left their dog in the bathroom on East 18the Avenue. The dog has been crying and banging on the door.
The smell of marijuana was reported in a stairwell on North Alder Street.
Five subjects, men and women, reportedly were in the street trying to start fights with passersby on North Pearl Street.
A robbery was reported on South Water Street.
A dead cat was reported in a parking lot on East First Street in Cle Elum.
There was a report of items in a dumpster that may have possibly been stolen on Ridge Loop Road.
The reporting party believes a man in his 50s with a black/gray beard, wearing a blue shirt and jeans and with a shopping cart may be living in the public restroom on West Third Avenue and North Main Street.
The reporting party advised that the previous day a man tried to run her down with a bicycle and then proceeded to antagonize her. The reporting party wanted to know if it was legal to carry pepper spray and spray someone with it if she felt threatened.
Red spray paint graffiti was reported on Umptanum Road.
A collision involving a Honda Accord and a GMC Sierra was reported on private property off of state Route 906.
The reporting party had questions about loud music coming from the fairgrounds. Reporting party advised the bass with shaking her house.
The reporting party requested to know whether it was legal for subjects to have slang and foul language on their vehicles while driving through town.
Graffiti was reported on a fence on East Umptanum Road.
A woman in her 20s reportedly was attempting to get into vehicles on Madison Avenue in South Cle Elum.
An assault was reported at Lake Cle Elum.
A turtle was observed at the intersection of Alder Street and Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A transient male reportedly was pushing a shopping cart in the middle of the roadway on Bullfrog Road.
Three horses reportedly were loose on McDonald Road near Cle Elum.
Loud bass reportedly was coming from the fairgrounds. Reporting party requested they abide by the noise ordinance. The fairgrounds is exempt from the noise ordinance.
An assault was reported on West University Way.
A dog reportedly is kept in a tiny garage on West First Avenue. The dog continually barks and whines.
Two motorcycles reportedly were involved in a collision on state Route 10, milepost 99.
A generator reportedly was stolen off a motorhome on West Fourth Street in Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision involving a Ford Focus and a Subaru Forester was reported on Wildcat Way.
A 30-year-old man with tattoos reportedly stole the reporting party’s keys and wallet while the reporting party was getting gas on East University Way.
An older blue Chevy pickup reportedly was being driven at a high rate of speed down the John Wayne Trail near Kittitas Highway and Canyon Road.
A hit and run was reported on South Walnut Street.
A man who is living in a school bus reportedly has been urinating on the sidewalk and dumping garbage all over the place on South Chestnut Street and East Umptanum Road.
A Specialized mountain bike was reported stolen on South Water Street.
A tree reportedly was down on a power line and blocking the roadway on North Pott Road.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party was watching the movie “Honeyboy” and wanted to report it because the bad guys were winning.
A dog was reported loose on North Benton Street in Kittitas.
A load of wood was reported in the middle of the intersection at West First Street and Hartwig Boulevard.
A bicycle was reported stolen at Brook Lane Village.
There was a noise complaint regarding the fairgrounds.
An assault was reported on East Harvest Loop and North Alder Street.
Two or three people reportedly were on the roof of a residence yelling and being loud on North Columbia Street.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, milepost 70.
A 30-foot high attended fire was reported on Golf Course Road and Westside Road. The reporting party was concerned due to trees in the area.
Fireworks were reported on Forest Service Road 4300-116.
A bin of wood reportedly was on fire on Coal Mine Way in Cle Elum. The fire was threatening trees and a portable bathroom.
A smoke investigation was reported on Vantage Highway.
A fire in a garbage can was reported on East First Street in Cle Elum.
