Robin Hunt stood in the McGiffen Room in the John Clymer Museum/Gallery, whimsically looking over the 32 items on display.
Handmade elk hide shirts with exquisite beadwork hung on the wall. An eagle feather headdress was the centerpiece across the room, each feather representing a feat of valor, whether it was counting coup or a brave act during battle or on the hunt. His father Robert Hunt Sr.’s deerskin gloves with impeccable beadwork were included in the display case below.
The Middleton-Hunt Collection is the history of one family’s heritage, intertwined with the native culture of the Blackfoot and Blood Nations in Cardston, Alberta. It will remain on display in the McGiffen Room until Sept. 11.
“Seeing this room gives me goosebumps,” Hunt said in near whisper. “This stuff is over 100 years old and it’s all authentic. There is a sense of pride that goes into the craftsmanship. It’s not reproduced on an assembly line, it’s all done by hand.
“If it wasn’t for my grandfather’s love and appreciation for their culture and wanting to preserve it and be accepted into the tribe, this wouldn’t be possible.”
The collection’s origins date back to the early 1900s and includes anything from beaded moccasins, to a medicine bag to age-old photos of his family members with important members of the Blood and Blackfeet Nations.
On the far wall, hung a hand drum made of either elk or deer hide. Its tone was still meaningful as he walked over and tapped on its surface. The sound reverberated throughout the room, displaying artifacts that, until now, had only been seen by his family over the generations.
He grew up listening to the stories, understanding the connection to the land and people. He has so much respect for the relationship, having fallen in love with the West after moving out from Pennsylvania, Hunt said.
Along the opposite wall there was collection of antlers hanging in the midst of leather and beadwork pouches.
“Close your eyes,” Hunt said, proceeding to shake the antlers in a rhythmic beat before starting a song in the Kainai (Blood Nation) language. The song reached a high pitch, driven by the rhythm of the antlers. He finally stopped as if the song brought back memories of his family’s rich past.
According to curator Matthew Lennon’s research, St. Paul's Anglican Church and School began working with the Kainai (Blood Nation) in 1880 under the direction of Rev. S. Trivett. Throughout the early history of St Paul’s School, it was common that none of the staff spoke the native language.
After the arrival of Rev. Samuel Middleton in 1909, that changed. Middleton was an athletic man with an inquisitive mind. He quickly won the approval of the Indians when he set aside all other duties for months to mingle in the camps, sit in the teepees listening to the old people tell stories of the past and began learning the language, eventually speaking it fluently.
He produced literature on both Blood and Blackfoot including: Kainai Chieftainship History and “Evolution and Culture of the Blood Indians; Origin of the Sun-Dance.”
Rev. Middleton married Kathleen Underwood in 1910 and they had three children, Charles Samuel, Sophie and Verdun. Verdun married Frazier Hunt and their children became part of the long familial relationship with the people of the Blackfoot/Blood reserve.
“They accepted my father in as a young man and later accepted me when I was 5 years old when I was living up there,” Hunt said.
The Middleton-Hunt collection is an important exhibit to the Clymer Museum/Gallery, Lennon explained.
“This is an incredibly important exhibit. Most of this was gifted to the family over the years. It’s never been seen until now. It’s been up at the Frazier Ranch,” Lennon said.
“It represents a continued relationship between the Middleton-Hunt family and the Blood and Blackfoot tribes dating back generations.”
As part of his own dedication to understanding native ceremony, Hunt held his hand out revealing a scar, that could have been caused by a gardening or work-shop related accident. But this particular scar held significant meaning.
“When I got back from Vietnam, I was living in Montana,” said Hunt, who is originally from Pennsylvania, but now runs the Frazier Ranch. “I ran into this Blackfoot guy and we shared a story and he knew exactly where I was coming from.
“He said, ‘Me and you have to do the (blood brothers) ceremony, so we did. I cut my thumb and we shared blood and the scar is still there to this day. So, to be able to share this (exhibit) is so important to me.”
If the collection could speak, what would it say?
The century-old memorabilia connects past ties to present lives in a way that brings history to life. The exhibit is professionally displayed in such a way it tells a story of generations of one family’s understanding of some of Canada’s First Nations.