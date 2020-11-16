Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 14-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
An assault was reported on Canyon Road.
A tree reportedly brought down some power lines on state Route 903 and Tom Wright Road.
A customer was asked to leave a business on North Pearl Street. He was eating napkins and making customers uncomfortable.
A stop sign propped up by a sandbag reportedly fell over on East 18th Avenue and North Walnut Street.
A tree reportedly was down, partially blocking the roadway on North Cle Elum Street.
The grill of a vehicle reportedly was stolen on West Cascade Court.
A vehicle reportedly was spray painted overnight on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
A vehicle reportedly struck a parked vehicle on North Yellowstone Street and East Helena Avenue.
A rental truck reportedly struck an awning on South Canyon Road and then left the scene.
A wallet was reported stolen on West Washington Avenue.
Fireworks reportedly were being set off on Keechelus Boat Launch Road.
A gathering of at least 20 vehicles was reported at a service station at Snoqualmie Pass.
A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 90.
The neighbor’s dogs reportedly have been attacking chickens on Cove Road. The reporting party wanted to know if he could shoot the dogs.
An Ipad reportedly was stolen from a residence on North Sprague Street.
Two German shepherds reportedly were loose in a park off of East Patrick Avenue.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were stuck in the snow on Stampede Pass Road.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were driving back and forth at a high rate of speed on East Fifth Avenue.
A subject reportedly shot an elk, took the head and left the body on Forest Service Road 3500.
Mail was reported stolen on East Sixth Avenue.
A door reportedly was attempted to be pried open and the dry wall had a hole in it on North Pearl Street.
There was a report that a dog may have been left in a residence since Nov. 6 when the owner was arrested on Broadway Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Interstate 90.
A neighbor reportedly was shooting off a canyon on White Road in Cle Elum.
An East Fourth Avenue resident reportedly just laid down and could hear animal noise in her house — scratching or bumping noise against the bed or wall.
A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on West Capitol Avenue and South Main Street.
An electrical wire reportedly was down and glowing on Manastash Road.
Fireworks reportedly were being set off on Salmon la Sac Road.
Two jackets and a backpack containing items reportedly were stolen on Willow Street.
An approximately 17-year-old male wearing dark clothing, a back beanie and a black backpack reportedly took a case of beer from a grocery store on North Ruby Street.
A person reported someone shot a hole in their window of a residence on River Ranch Lane near Cle Elum.
Water reportedly was coming from the bottom of the water tower rapidly into the parking lot on East Patrick Avenue.
The supporting cables to new power poles on Naneum Road and Charlton Road reportedly were lying flat on the ground across the roadway.
Subjects using a backhoe reportedly were digging without calling for locates on Lookout Mountain Drive.
A coyote reportedly was running in neighborhoods and along the roadway on Water Street.
The rear license plate reportedly was stolen off a 2002 Ford Taurus on East Berry Road.
A vehicle reportedly was hit while parked on West University Way.
A burglary was reported on Kendall Peak Way.
A tree reportedly fell on a Range Rover on Teanaway Road, mile post 4.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were spinning in circles at the Hyak Sno-Park.
A man reportedly grabbed a bunch of chew and ran from a store on West First Street in Cle Elum.
Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 14-16 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Salmon la Sac Road.
An appliance fire was reported on First Street in Ronald.
An outside fire was reported on Teanaway Road.
Logs were on fire on the side of the roadway on Teanaway Road, mile post 2.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 14-16 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 33-year-old Tulalip man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for failure to appear/attempt to elude and failure to appear/reckless driving. Bail $10,000.
A 20-year-old Roslyn man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (no bail) and fourth-degree assault (bail $1,000).
A 37-year-old Renton man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. No bail.