Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 21-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A man reportedly was near a dumpster with a flashlight on Bullfrog Road.
- A cow reportedly was on the roadway on Brown Road.
- A male reportedly was sleeping on the porch of a residence on North B Street.
- Graffiti was reported on a shop on West 14th Avenue.
- An aggressive Rottweiler reportedly was scaring cows and children on Brick Mill Road.
- Two males reportedly were trying to saw the chain off a bicycle on East Third Avenue and North Sprague Street.
- Graffiti was reported on a vehicle on West 14th Avenue.
- Power tools were reported stolen from a construction site on Old Cedars Road.
- A pig reportedly was running loose on South First Street. The reporting party did not believe the pig’s owners were home.
- A large, black Super Duty Ford pickup reportedly almost hit a parked car, cut a corner and almost hit a planter on Fourth Avenue and North Pine Street.
- Mail reportedly was found near the water tower on Sixth Street.
- A Subaru Outback reportedly struck a vehicle on East Third Avenue and then left the scene.
- A stop sign reportedly was knocked down on Thrall Road.
- A vehicle reportedly struck an elk on Upper Peoh Point Road. The vehicle was damaged.
- A collision between two pickups was reported on Riverbottom Road and Manastash Road.
- The reporting party said she was supposed to be out of her apartment for an eviction on Monday, but just tested positive for COVID on Alder Street. She wanted to know her rights.
- A vehicle prowl was reported on Main Street and Ginko Avenue.
- Tires, computer parts and other garbage reportedly was dumped on Mountain Rivers Trails.
- A dirt bike reportedly was stolen from outside a garage on Badger Pocket Road.
- A black cow with a white face was reported on state Route 97 and Smithson Road.
- The reporting party woke up to find the back door unlocked, window open and a laptop and purse stolen from a residence on North Chestnut Street.
- A Chevy pickup reportedly slid into a ditch off of Manastash Road and Strande Road.
- A rear license plate reportedly was stolen off a 2018 Chevy Silverado on South Canyon Road.
- A Mercedes Benz reportedly backed into a Ford Focus on South Water Street.
- A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Vantage Highway and North Pfenning Road.
- A subject reportedly was walking around in body armor on East Fourth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
- A person called Kittcom with questions about open carrying a BB gun.
- A vehicle reportedly had its wheels and tires stolen off it and was currently on cinderblocks on South Canyon Road.
- A woman’s Schwinn hybrid bicycle was reported stolen on North Regal Street.
- Males reportedly were rummaging inside a building on Iron Horse Road.
- Shotgun rounds reportedly were heard on Riverbottom Road.
- A collision was reported on West Capitol Avenue and South Water Street.
- A tractor without lights reportedly was blocking the westbound lane on Lyons Road.
- An explosion reportedly was heard on Deer Meadows Road.
- Three males reportedly were fighting on North B Street.
- A collision was reported on Robbins Road.
- A vehicle reportedly struck a cow on Smithson Road and state Route 97. The cow left the area.
- A woman reported a man with a gun was outside her vehicle refusing to leave her alone and preventing her from leaving her vehicle on Barber Springs.
- A man reportedly involved in a theft on Nov. 14 was currently at the business on West Washington Avenue.
- A vehicle reportedly was parked in the roadway as the owners were in a ditch looking for Ellensburg Blues.
- A bicycle reportedly was stolen on South Canyon Road.
- A caller dug a trench for a conduit and left an end open for a contractor and the neighbor reportedly keeps trying to bury it.
- A woman reportedly was lying in the roadway wrapped in blankets on East Taneum Road.
- A green Subaru reportedly was swerving and driving at erratic speeds on South Chestnut Street and East Capitol Avenue.
- A snow plow truck reportedly was stolen on Nov. 21 on state Route 906.
- A neighbor's children reportedly were in the street unattended on Alpine Drive, one being around 2 years old.
- An ex-girlfriend reportedly hacked several accounts on a man's phone and laptop on South Chestnut Street.
- A woman that reportedly was trespassing last year was back, refusing to leave.
- AA caller reportedly was picking up his food and the restaurant was filled with people on South First Street.
- A caller reportedly had an ongoing problem with his neighbor setting off explosives on White Road.
- A dog reportedly was left out all day in the cold barking.
- People reportedly were playing Pokemon Go, with no issues.
- A woman in a colorful sweater reportedly was outside a store on North Ruby Street shouting about a woman that needs to die.
- A customer reportedly left on foot without paying on West University Way.
- A man walking around property on East 18th Avenue reportedly was stealing packages and then hiding behind a dumpster.
- A caller reportedly woke up to hearing screaming, cursing and banging from an apartment.
- A man reportedly tried to steal beer on North Ruby Street and was stopped and then let go.
- A strange odor was reported on South Pearl Street.
- A woman reportedly heard a man talking in his sleep on Village Drive. She said he said "I saw them and I talked to them."
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 21-23 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- Smoke reportedly was coming from a chimney inside a residence on North Viewpoint Road.
- A man associated with an old two-tone blue and black four-door truck reportedly was setting a tire on fire and kicking it around.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 21-23 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
- A 22-year-old Grandview Man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for failure to appear no valid operating license, faiulre to appear for marijuana possession over 40 grams and failure to appear for firearms by a minor. Bail $20,000.
- A 25-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for driving under the influence, no bail, driving with a suspended license, $500 bail, and operating a vehicle without ignition interlock, $1,000 bail.
- A 43-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg police officers for driving under the influence, $5,000 bail.