Police | Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- A four-wheel drive vehicle reportedly stopped working and chains broke on top of Red Top Mountain.
- A buzzing noise was reported in an attic on South Pearl Street.
- A wallet reportedly was found near an exit on state Route 903 near Cle Elum.
- Subjects reportedly were trespassing on Thorp Prairie Road near Cle Elum.
- A neighbor who usually comes over when the caller mows the lawn and always comes for Thanksgiving reportedly did not come.
- A tenant reportedly was in jail and his ex-girlfriend, who was not on the lease, was in the apartment.
- Christmas decorations reportedly were falling down on East First Street in Cle Elum.
- A man reportedly took items out of a store on North Ruby Street. The cart had nine large containers of Tide pods and other items worth around $400.
- A black Ford F-150 reportedly was stuck in the lake bed at the Keechelus boat launch.
- Fraudulent calls were reported on a cell phone on Vista Road in Ellensburg.
- A daughter's boyfriend reportedly was across the street, talking to her on the phone and they were verbally fighting.
- Someone reportedly was stopping at every mail box on Killmore Road in Ellensburg
- Loud music and yelling was reported on 18th Avenue in Ellensburg.
- A 16-year-old boy reportedly was outside Fred Meyer trying to start fights by saying he will cut in line and yelling obscenities at others.
- A son reportedly crashed his white 1981 Chevrolet pick up truck in a ditch and then walked home.
- A loud stereo was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
- Mail reportedly was taken out of the box and was strung all over the street on North Indiana Drive in Ellensburg.
- Five paper packages reportedly were stolen from a mailbox on North Iowa Street in Ellensburg.
- A gray Hyundai reportedly was parked in front of an apartment with two pitbulls for the last two nights.
- Water reportedly was coming up out of the bathtubs and toilets on North Bridgewood Lane in Ellensburg.
- A fraudulent call was reported on East Berry Road.
- A 4 or 5-month-old kitten reportedly came into a yard on North Oakes Avenue in Cle Elum.
- A Lincoln SUV reportedly was in a ditch near Forest Service Road 9738.
- A caller's 16-year-old son reportedly was selling ear phones through eBay and the buyer asked him to buy $400 worth of gift cards and he did.
- A Samsung Galaxy S9 was reported lost at Gold Creek Pond.
- Medication reportedly was stolen from the apartments behind a Chevron in Cle Elum.
- A man reportedly went into a business on East First Street, swore and spit on the reporting party's shoe and took another coworker's cell phone.
- Gunshots reportedly were heard on Red Fir Lane.
- A woman near the bull statue in Rotary Pavilion yelled “I’m going to cut you white bitcth” at the reporting party and then approached the reporting party with a bag in her hand.
Subjects reportedly were cooking with camp stoves at Rotary Pavilion.
Tires reportedly could be heard screeching in Rotary Park in West Ellensburg.
An assault was reported on Rocky Road.
A reportedly party believed she’d been given a $10 bill with heroin residue on it on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A reporting party stood in the alley next to a residence on East Third Street in Cle Elum fr several minutes and heard chickens.
A horse reportedly was stuck in an irrigation ditch off of Wilson Creek Road
The reporting party believed that homeless subjects were living under the South Cle Elum Bridge.
A tire on a Ford Expedition reportedly was damaged on Tony Circle in Kittitas.
A burglary was reported on East Helena Avenue.
A storage unit reportedly was broken into on Canyon Road.
An aggressive pitbull reportedly was loose on South Chestnut Street.
Toyota parked on North Brook Lane reportedly was broken into.
The reporting party received information via Facebook that his truck and motorhome were being stolen on Robbins Road.
A theft was reported on North Ruby Street.
A man on a bicycle reportedly ran into a vehicle on East Seventh Avenue and North Poplar Street. The man did not have identification and smelled like alcohol.
Fire | Kittcom received the following calls on Nov. 28-30 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
- Something reportedly was on fire outside on state Route 97.
- A gas main reportedly was leaking on Seattle Avenue in Ellensburg.
- A small fire was reported on the north side of the westbound lanes on Interstate 90 milepost 120 near Ellensburg.
- Smoke detectors reportedly were tripping on North Blue Grass Lane.
- A vehicle reportedly was on fire in the exit on Interstate 90 near Milepost 70 near Easton.
- An outside fire was reported on Faust Road and West Dry Creek Road.
Arrests | The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Nov. 28-30 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
• A 27-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for theft of a motor vehicle and making/having burglary tools. Bail $10,000.