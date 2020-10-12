Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 10-12 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A phone was reported stolen from an office on West Pennsylvania Avenue in Roslyn.
Political signs were reported stolen from a yard on Westside Road. The reporting party said this was the third time it occurred.
Another vehicle reportedly backed into a tractor-trailer on state Route 97.
Two hikers were reported missing on Mount Catherine Trail.
Five Biden/Harris signs were reported stolen on South Matthews Road.
A theft was reported on West Railroad Street.
A customer vomited at a gas station on Railroad Street and then left.
A man reportedly was sitting on a bench drinking whiskey out of a bottle on East First Street in Cle Elum.
A scooter was reported stolen on North Main Street.
A roll-over collision was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 85.
A man reportedly appeared to be opening and looking into a mailbox on South Maple Street and East Mountain View Avenue.
A bicyclist reportedly rode to a residence on North Ellington Street, walked in and out of the residence for a short time and then left on the bicycle. This was captured on a security camera.
A person in a white motor home reportedly was locked in the park in West Ellensburg.
Two subjects reportedly were throwing rocks at an outhouse and going in and out of an outhouse on East Patrick Avenue.
The back door to a business on East Fourth Avenue reportedly was damaged.
A hit and run was reported on North Anderson Street.
A reporting party could not find his vehicle in a parking lot on West First Street in Cle Elum. He believes it was stolen.
A woman reportedly observed a subject in her window on Parke Creek Road. It was unknown if the subject was human or animal.
Footsteps reportedly were heard in a residence on East Washington Avenue.
Small-caliber gunshots reportedly could be heard on Sequoia Lane and Judge Ronald Road.
A Jeep Cherokee was reported stolen on North Dolarway Road.
A large branch reportedly fell across electrical wires in a backyard on North Walnut Street.
A mailbox was hit by a vehicle on Lyons Road. A bumper and hubcap were in the ditch.
Thousands of dollars of refrigeration tools reportedly were stolen from a vehicle on East Railroad Street.
A vehicle reportedly was egged on East Harvest Loop.
An injured sheep was reported on the side of Stande Road.
A cremated dog was reported stolen on West Sixth Avenue.
A collision involving a Honda Ridgeline and a Chevy van was reported on West 10th Avenue and North Okanogan Street.
A hit and run was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A political sign and flag were reported stolen on South Willow Street.
There was a report that a female student was refusing to quarantine while awaiting COVID results. One of her friends had tested positive.
The backdoor to a building on North Pearl Street reportedly was pried open.
Power was reported out on North Wenas Street.
A vehicle reportedly ran over a fence in a backyard on East Kristen Avenue.
Male and female Central Washington University students reportedly were waiting for the sunrise on East Bowers Road and North Piper Road.
A cream-colored cow reportedly was on the side of the roadway on West University Way.
A truck reportedly was egged on Second Street and Nevada in Roslyn.
A stop sign was reported missing on East 18th Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
A reporting party was in possession of an old, rusted unexploded 40 mm cannon shell found in property off of Wilson Creek Road.
A coyote reportedly was hit by a vehicle on Badger Pocket Road and was injured in the middle of the road.
The back window of a Toyota 4Runner reportedly was smashed on East 17th Avenue.
A one-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Airport Road.
A Toyota Camry the appeared to be occupied by two high schoolers reportedly took a turn at a high rate of speed on South Maple Street and East Manitoba Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly broke down at the entrance to the roundabout on Bullfrog Road and was blocking traffic.
A prowler was reported on North Pierce Street in Kittitas.
A powerline reportedly was arching and buzzing on East Helena Avenue and North Cobblefield.
A belligerent man in a bar on East Sparks Road in Easton reportedly pushed down another man and a woman.
A vehicle reportedly was in a ditch off of Gladmar Road.
A man reportedly was in a store on West University Way touching items and refusing to pay for them and yelling.
A Parke Creek Road resident reportedly heard clawing at the windows and the front door and kitchen door knobs rattle.
An outside fire was reported on Marie Avenue.
An outside fire was reported on East Second Street in Cle Elum.
A smoke investigation was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 75.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 10-12 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 31-year-old Kernville, California woman was arrested by Ellenburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $100,
A 58-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for vehicular assault. Bail $25,000.
A 36-year-old Burlington man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device and first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $3,000.
A 32-year-old Snoqualmie man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for possession of depiction of minor/sexually explicit content. Bail $50,000.
A 56-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail), operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device (bail $1,000) and third-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $500).
A 27-year-old Graham man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for second-degree arson, and second-degree criminal trespass. Bail $25,000.
A 28-year-old Cle Elum woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for no contact/protection order violation/domestic violence. No bail.
A 30-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Central Washington University Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000,