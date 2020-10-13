Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 12-13 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
n Gravel trucks reportedly were speeding on West Dry Creek Road in Ellensburg at 7 a.m.
n Two men reportedly were messing around with mail boxes on North Alder Street in Ellensburg.
n A bright light was reported in the area of the woods near the intersection at Yellowstone Road and state Route 906.
n Property reportedly was damaged on Sorenson Road overnight. An unknown person reportedly drove through the field and broke irrigation lines.
n A friendly German shepherd reportedly was detained in a house on West Hoffmanville Avenue in Roslyn.
n A phone reportedly was stolen at a friend’s house of which the reporting party does not know the address.
n A woman reportedly followed a caller’s daughter home in her vehicle from the start of the driveway to the end of the driveway to the front of the caller’s home.
n A man reportedly was in custody for felony warrants from Texas, but was too large to fit in the Washington State Patrol vehicle.
n An aggressive dog with elderly owners was reported on Valley View Drive in Ellensburg.
n A Facebook post regarding horses being neglected was reported.
n A caller believed their new tenants have started manufacturing drugs.
n Shoplifting was reported on North Ruby Street.
n A small child on a toy scooter reportedly was almost riding into the roadway on East Patrick Avenue.
n A man reportedly threatened to stab a caller’s boyfriend with a knife and pulled the knife out of his pocket on North Brook Lane.
n A 40-year-old, 5-foot-10 man reportedly was by the dumpsters near the courthouse.
n A loud party with loud music was reported on East Helena Avenue in Ellensburg.
n A black bear was reported near the general store in Ronald.
n A caller reportedly was feeling paranoid, kept whispering to someone but said he was alone. Said he was seeing a spirit.
There were no fire calls during this time period.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 12-13 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
n A 43-year-old Houston, Texas, man was arrested by Washington State Patrol troopers for third-degree assault of a child and being a fugitive from justice. No bail.
n A 22-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police Department officers for second-degree assault. No bail.