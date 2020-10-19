Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 17-19 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A child in a rear-facing car seat reportedly was left unattended in a vehicle in a parking lot on South Water Street.
A Dodge Ram pickup reportedly was broken into on South Main Street.
An assault was reported on South Water Street.
A woman reported her roommate refuses to follow COVID-19 guidelines on East 18th Avenue.
A low-hanging power line was reported east of Wilson Creek on Game Farm Road.
A dump truck reportedly hit a guardrail and left the scene on Barnes Road.
A man reportedly was yelling inside a bank and being disruptive on East Fourth Avenue.
An impact driver reportedly was stolen from a porch on North Teanaway Avenue in Cle Elum.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Manitoba Avenue and Main Street.
A man with a goatee was black hair, glasses, white T-shirt, a zip-up sweatshirt and jeans with holes in the knees reportedly took alcohol and deli sandwiches from a business on North Ruby Street.
A stray dog was reported in a front yard on state Route 970.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on North Wright Avenue and East First Street.
A loud blast reportedly was heard on Lambert Road near Cle Elum.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Interstate 90, mile post 66.
Medication reportedly was stolen from a cupboard in a residence on West Rainier Avenue.
A vehicle was reported in a ditch off of Brick Mill Road and Wilson Creek.
An 18-year-old male in a brown beanie with strips, a pink face mask, a brown hoodie with white letters, gray jeans and black shoes reportedly took a case of Modelo beer from a store on North Ruby Street.
A subject reportedly broke into a residence, moved things around and possibly stole items on Third Street in Cle Elum.
A State Patrol trooper request assistance with transporting a cat to the animal shelter. The trooper is allergic to cats.
A car’s window reportedly was damaged on East Berry Road.
A shipping container reportedly was stolen from property on state Route 97.
A dog reportedly was running at large on East First Street and West Bender Road.
A hit and run was reported on West Greenfield Avenue.
A computer reportedly was hacked into so the reporting party threw it away on North Alder Street.
A large, brown vicious dog reportedly was barking at passersby and crossing back and forth in the street on East Helena Avenue.
A baby rattlesnake was reported in a yard on Lexus Lane.
There was a report of subjects in pickups driving up and down Main Street with flags and honking.
Subjects reportedly were hanging out of the windows and backs of vehicles and yelling while driving on East Fifth Avenue and North Chestnut Street.
A tree reportedly was blocking the east-bound lane of the roadway on Westside Road.
A vehicle with a Trump flag reportedly was rear-ended on South Main Street and West Tacoma Avenue.
Shoplifting was reported on North Ruby Street.
A man reportedly was passed out in the gazebo area behind a business on South Canyon Road.
A Lexus reportedly was broken into on East Manitoba Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly was stolen on East Cherry Lane.
A subject reportedly was drinking mini shots while driving toward the roundabout on Dolarway Road.
Beer reportedly was stolen from a store on North Ruby Street.
A cow was struck by a vehicle and was suffering in a ditch off of Reecer Creek Road and Hungry Junction.
Shoplifting was reported on West First Street in Cle Elum.
A woman reported that a subject came to her residence to get a large rock on her property off of Roza View Drive for its mineral value. There was an exchange that wasn’t pleasant.
A vehicle reportedly was egged on East Helena Avenue.
A subject reportedly was in a drive-through on West University Way refusing to leave and requested that a police car be called before they would leave.
Two subjects reportedly were on the hill in the canyon between Burbank Creek and Mayers Pond digging out a petrified tree using a mini-excavator.
There was a report of seven to eight, 15 to 16 year olds drinking alcohol on East Seattle Avenue. The reporting party could smell it as they walked by and saw an open container.
Someone threw the reporting party’s pumpkins into the street on South Anderson Street.
A reporting party saw two teenagers in dark clothing steal signs and a flag from the reporting party’s yard on South Anderson Street.
Subjects reportedly smashed pumpkins onto a vehicle on South Anderson Street.
A reporting party woke up and could hear someone walking in the graveloutside their residence on North Alder Street and could smell cigarette smoke.
Seven gunshots reportedly were heard on Westside Road.
A fender bender was reported on West Helena Avenue and North Water Street.
A power pole was reported on fire on Little Creek Road near Cle Elum.
An unattached garage reportedly was on fire on Brown Road.
A smoke investigation was reported off of Interstate 90, mile post 90.
An assault was reported on West Fifth Avenue.
A small grass fire was reported on Moe Road.
A subwoofer, a diagnostic scanner and a Bose wireless headphones reportedly were stolen from a Ford 150 on Main Street in Vantage.
Subjects reportedly stole a cart full of groceries from a store on North Ruby Street.
A 1976 Dodge Beaver was reported stolen from storage on Marie Avenue.
A man reportedly was struck by a vehicle on North Alder Street and East Helena Avenue.
An assault was reported in progress on North Pearl Street.
A man reportedly was urinating and yelling on Peakview Drive.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 17-19 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 62-year-old Easton man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for two counts failure to appear/possession of a controlled substance, failure to appear/possession/use/delivery drug paraphernalia, and possession/use/delivery of drug paraphernalia. Bail $10,000.
A 37-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for no contact/protection order violation. Bail $5,000.
A 33-year-old Yakima man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $5,000.
A 32-year-old Cheney woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, third-degree driving with a suspended license and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device. Bail $3,000.
A 29-year-old Puyallup man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and second-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $1,000).