Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 24-26 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A fence reportedly was tagged on Tony Circle in Kittitas. The reporting party said if he caught a person doing this he would shoot them.
The window of a Toyota Rav4 reportedly was broken and items taken on North Ruby Street.
The reporting party was ran off the road by a truck that came into his lane on Grant Avenue and South Cle Elum Way.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Railroad Avenue and South Pierce.
A non-injury collision was reported on West Railroad Street and North Oakes Avenue in Cle Eum.
Dogs reportedly were running at large on Thrall Road.
A fence behind a residence on North Pierce Street reportedly was tagged.
An assault was reported on North Elliot Street.
The side window on a Dodge 2500 reportedly was broken and camera gear taken on East Tacoma Avenue.
A subject in a silver Ford Mustang reportedly jumped out of the vehicle and assaulted another subject on East Seattle Avenue and South Willow Street.
An assault was reported on North Ruby Street.
An assault involving multiple males was reported on North Main Street.
Approximately 20 sheep were reported in the roadway on Airport Road in Cle Elum. The sheep herder was contacted and all the sheep were returned to the field.
A vehicle reportedly hit a fence on East Railroad Avenue in Kittitas and then left the scene.
A theft was reported on Teanaway Terrace Road.
A dead dog was reported in the roadway on South Thorp Highway.
A hit and run was reported on Ruby Street and Mountain View Avenue.
A skunk reportedly was struck in the middle of the roadway on Kittitas Highway and North Ferguson.
An assault was reported on North Parklane Avenue.
A black and white cow was reported in the roadway on Dry Creek Road.
Subjects in a Nissan SUV reportedly were ripping up political signs on Reecer Creek Road and West University Way.
A collision was reported on East Railroad Street.
There was a report that a trailer was left and a trailer was stolen on Horse Heaven Road.
Power lines reportedly were hanging low on East Fifth Avenue and North Pearl Street.
Credit card checks were reported stolen on Tucker Lane.
A pickup reportedly was t-boned by a Jeep on North Dolarway Road and state Highway 97.
A non-injury collision involving a Dodge pickup and a Subaru Outback was reported on 26th Avenue.
A vehicle reportedly struck a fence on Brick Mill Road.
Subjects in a dark green, late 90s pickup reportedly yelled negative slurs at the reporting party on Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A pickup reportedly struck on Interstate 90 pillar on Lower Peoh Point Road.
A male customer outside a business on West University Way appeared agitated and flipped off the reporting party.
A tree was reported on fire on state Route 10.
A fire was reported on the side of the roadway on Interstate 90, mile post 136.
An outside fire was reported on Caribou Road.
A chimney fire was reported on South First Street.
Flames reportedly could be seen in the area of Upper Peoh Point Road where in crosses Interstate 90 under the power lines.
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 24-26 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for third-degree assault. Bail $15,000.
A 22-year-old Wenatchee woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs, violation of the uniform controlled substances act and possession of drug paraphernalia. Bail $50,000.
A 19-year-old Tacoma man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for second-degree assault. No bail.