Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
Two men reportedly refused to leave a convenience store on Main Street. One had a knife in his jacket pocket.
A male of unknown age wearing a sweatshirt and shorts reportedly was walking down North Ruby Street dragging an Xbox controller behind him screaming, “they’re killing my family.”
A woman with a fake baby on her shoulder reportedly put medicine in her purse at a store on North Ruby Street.
A subject reportedly shot a bear with two rubber 12 GA rounds on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
Multiple guns reportedly were being fired on Coleman Canyon Road.
A vehicle reportedly drove onto a sidewalk while trying to drive into a backyard on North Benton Street and West Second Avenue.
A white Nissan reportedly fell down the side of the mountain on Cabin Creek Road.
A dog reportedly was observed carrying a two-foot long bone, possibly a backbone, on South Thorp Highway. Unknown if animal or human, or where the dog found the bone.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Water Street.
A Subaru Forester parked on Main Street reportedly had been struck on the passenger side sometime in the past two days.
A Jeep reportedly was keyed on Helena Avenue.
Two dogs reportedly at large and one bit the reporting party on Beech Road.
Cushions reportedly were stolen from lawn chairs in a backyard on Water Street.
Three female juveniles reportedly threw bottles from their vehicle on Salmon la Sac Road.
A woman reportedly stole makeup from a store on North Ruby Street.
There was a third-party report of a woman with a broken ankle three miles from Rachel Lake Trail.
A subject reportedly entered a store on Main Street and took the cash register.
A woman with blue hair, driving a blue Volvo with black rims reportedly ran into the reporting party’s backyard and stole her dog on Marie Avenue in South Cle Elum.
A non-injury collision was reported on Game Farm Road and Wilson Creek.
A Toyota 4 Runner reportedly was on its side on Easton Ridge Road.
A pair of expensive shoes reportedly were stolen from a porch on West Seventh Avenue. The reporting party had laid them out to dry.
The reporting party was approach by a man not wearing a mask on Umptanum Road.
Honda pump motors for mining reportedly were stolen from an outbuilding on state Route 97.
Ten motorcycles reportedly were speeding on Interstate 90 near Cle Elum.
A non-injury, two-vehicle collision was reported on North Water Street and West Fourth Avenue.
A Chevy pickup reportedly drove into a ditch to miss hitting a deer on Thomas Road and Wilson Creek Road.
Two men reportedly were fighting in front of gas pumps on state Route 97.
A 23-foot lake boot reportedly hit a rock bar in the middle of the Columbia River near Vantage.
A large amount of rocks reportedly were in the roadway on Vantage Highway and Caribou Road.
A subject reportedly was agitating others at the skate park on North Pearl Street and at one point jumped over the fence where the police cars are kept.
A vehicle reportedly struck a pole at a residence on West Second Street in Cle Elum. The driver was slumped over.
A stray dog that did not appear well was reported on South Chestnut Street.
An explosion was reported on Upper Peoh Point Road.
A man reportedly had been at a store on South Canyon Road for the past 30 minutes. The reporting party refused to sell him alcohol so the man took off his mask and coughed on the reporting party.
A Nissan Sentra reportedly jumped a curb and struck a fire hydrant in front of a church on East Mountain View Avenue.
A large brown llama reportedly was on the run northbound on Pine Street and West Second Street in Cle Elum.
A fender bender was reported on West University Way.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on East University Way.
An older, large white dog reportedly was in the roadway on Vantage Highway and Wilson Creek.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Forest Service Road 4818 and Kachess Dam Road.
A two-vehicle, non-injury collision was reported on Cabin Creek Road in Eaton.
A 5’-8” to 5’-9” man with brown curly hair, a reddish dirty coat and a brace on his left leg reportedly stole a candy bar from a business on South Canyon Road.
A motorcycle collision was reported on Old Blewett Highway.
A parked vehicle reportedly was struck on North Brook Lane.
Speakers and a wallet containing a Social Security card and military ID were reported stolen from a vehicle on East Dean Nicholson Boulevard.
A large, brown, non-aggressive unknown-type dog with a seatbelt type collar reportedly was walking around Milwaukee Avenue in South Cle Elum for the past 30 minutes without an owner. This has been an ongoing problem.
A male subject in a camper reportedly pulled up beside the reporting party’s semi on South Canyon Road, struck the reporting party’s mirror and then tried to get into a fight with the reporting party.
A man reportedly came into a restaurant on state Route 903 in Ronald, didn’t order anything and kept asking the bartender out on a date.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Oct. 3-5 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
An outside fire was reported on Hundley Road.
A plume of smoke was reported off of Pays Road.
A bonfire was reported off of state Route 903.
A smoke investigation was reported on Stag Road near Cle Elum.
Smoke reportedly was coming from the undercarriage of an older sedan on Interstate-90, mile post 106.
A fire was reported in a backyard on Rainier Drive. It was explained to the reporting party that the burn ban had been lifted.
Hay stacks and machinery were reported on fire on Reecer Creek Road.
A fire was reported in the median on Interstate-90.
A smoldering fire was reported on Gettys Cove Road.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Oct. 3-5 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 38-year-old Bonnie Lake man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle, driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs and making a false/misleading statement to a public servant. Bail $10,000.
A 33-year-old Kittitas man was arrested by Kittitas Police officers for possession/delivery violation of the uniform controlled substances act. Bail $10,000.
A 21-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for custodial assault, fourth-degree assault and obstructing a public servant. Bail $15,000.
A 43-year-old Sacramento, California man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for third-degree assault and harassment. No bail.
A 40-year-old Cobert man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail), first-degree driving with a suspended license (bail $1,000) and operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device (bail $1,000).
A 57-year-old Thorp man was arrested by Ellensburg Police for felony harassment. No bail.