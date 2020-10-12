Despite a warm and smoky September, water supply in the Yakima Basin has managed to stay on target going into fall. With the first rains finally hitting the region, the supply looks in to be in good shape to wrap up the year.
Area irrigators were treated to full water prorations through the end of the season in 2020, with the 100% target being fulfilled through September. This came as a result of many factors, one being above-average precipitation in the Yakima Basin. The basin received 239.8 inches of rain through September, slightly above average at 105.3% for water years 1981 through 2010. System unregulated flow volume was also at 105% of average through September, with observed flow volume being at 96% of average.
According to a Oct. 11 system report, Yakima System storage volume is at 104% of average, with total system capacity at the five system reservoirs currently standing at 26%. Lake Kachess currently stands at 39% capacity, with Lake Cle Elum at 18% and Lake Keechelus at 19%. The report stated that the five reservoirs in the system have received 3.72 inches of precipitation in October so far.
According to the monthly status report for October, inflow to the five reservoirs is at 76% of average, with releases from the five being at 118% of average. The report said Lake Cle Elum reached the target pool level of 2,155 feet to resume work on the fish passage helix project and should remain at that level for at least 40 days.
The report said October is predicted to have an equal chance of temperatures coming in at average, with above normal precipitation. Winter and spring are predicted to have below normal temperatures with precipitation remaining above normal. If these predictions are accurate, it could provide positive results with higher elevation snowpack that will benefit irrigators in 2021.
“La Nina conditions are present and are likely to continue through the Northern Hemisphere winter,” the report said, saying there was a 75% chance of those conditions remaining for the season.
“Looks like an active winter for us,” Meteorologist Phil Volker with Extended Range Forecasting said in the report. “I have seen it before in the late 1970’s and 80’s. That resulted in a very harsh December in 1978/79 and again in 1979/80.”