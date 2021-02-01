On campus housing at Central Washington University has seen a steady decrease of more than half as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Residence halls on campus are holding a fraction of the normal amount of students, both as a way to keep students physically distant from each other, and because other students have decided to attend classes online from their homes.
According to CWU Executive Director of Housing and Residence Life, Tricia Rabel, there are currently about 1,600 students living on campus, opposed to the average 4,000. She said, over the summer the university worked with the Kittitas Department of Public Health to find ways to reduce the number of students on campus.
“There is more space to spread out, there is less density, it allows people to social distance a lot more successfully,” Rabel said. “It definitely gets rid of a lot of the feel of a residential campus, but it at least allows us to keep students on campus which was important.”
Dorm life has changed as a result. There are no roommates, so all students have their own bedroom suites. Students still have shared and communal bathrooms, but there are fewer students to share it with.
“A building that may hold 135 students now has 25 students, so there really is a different feel in the building,” Rabel said.
Rabel said CWU was forced to turn some students away at the start of the school year. However, she said they have since been able to house “pretty much everyone” who wants to live on campus.
For many students, classes have been moved completely online, and there is no need to be on campus. Rabel said this seems to be especially common in first-year students who would have a very unusual college experience.
“I think students were concerned about safety, and the investment to live on campus, or to live in Ellensburg” Rabel said. “If they could live at home and help out their families, they would… It’s a really interesting time and students are doing what they can to support their families.”
There hasn’t been much change in the layout of the halls since fall quarter. For the start of winter quarter, only about 75 more students applied for on campus housing, although Rabel said there were also an unknown number of students who left.
Spring quarter will also likely look the same, and a resemblance of a normal college experience will probably not return until fall. CWU announced a return to in-person classes for fall quarter.
There was a COVID-19 outbreak on campus in October, with a number of students in Wendell Hall B testing positive for the virus. However, Rabel said the numbers since that outbreak have been extremely low. According to the university, there have been a total of 281 positive cases in students living on campus since Sept. 9. Currently, 12 students are positive for the virus.
“All of us are just so thankful for our students. We are really proud of what they are doing and how they are making this work,” Rabel said. “It’s got to be the most unique college experience you’re going to have. They’re positive and they are following the protocols and keeping each other safe. It’s all just very impressive.”