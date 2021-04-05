If things go as planned, the demolition and removal of the old Wells Fargo drive-through at 110 E. Fourth Ave. will take place on June 1, completing the first phase of the downtown park development Parks and Recreation director Brad Case said.
The proposal is scheduled to go before the Landmark & Design Commission on Tuesday and expected to move forward.
“We have funding for the drive-through removal for 2021,” Case said. “We don’t have the plans to further develop the park this year.”
The city purchased the 24,500-square foot, half-acre lot where the former Wells Fargo Bank drive-through and the Rotary Pavilion. Plans to develop the park by fall of 2021 were delayed with the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic. But things are moving forward, Case said.
During a community meet and greet where citizens had the opportunity to throw in some ideas, a water feature, more grass, shade-covered areas, either trees or awnings, some sort of recreational area, blended in with the historic decor of downtown were discussed.
Rotary Pavilion has been a beacon, a gathering point, for such community projects as Jazz in the Valley, Hoedown in Downtown, the Farmer’s Market and the Rodeo Kickoff Breakfast for years.
“By taking out the drive-through it will expand the space quite a bit, because you will be able to do things in that area which you can’t do right now,” Case said. “We will leave the Visitor’s Center in place for right now until we further develop the concept. It’s an exciting project and we want to be flexible with our development. I see it as a park were there can be 20-25 events a year with activities like live music or a variety of activities.”
The Parks & Recreation Commission is expected to present its name selection to the city council at the April 19 meeting.
Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park opened on Friday to summer activity and the public restrooms in the parks are also opened.