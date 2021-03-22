Ellensburg girls soccer finishes season unbeaten
The rarely challenged Ellensburg High School girls soccer team was put to the test in its final game against Grandview, but came out on top, 1-0, Saturday morning in its season-closing game.
It was junior Jami Nelson who came up huge for the Bulldogs (11-0-1) in the second half, putting a header through the net off a corner from senior Isa Coates-Dimas in the 42nd minute for the game-deciding goal.
Aside from one blemish, a scoreless tie against West Valley on March 4, the Bulldogs were perfect. Their season featured comebacks, dominant wins, and a strong team that had the potential for a deep run in the state tournament. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, though, and a shortened season, there will be no postseason for these Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs were a fairly young team, with a pair of sophomore goalies and top goal scorer Dylan Philip being a junior, but they will miss a strong cast of seniors that helped tremendously this season. Those seniors include Maddy Snow, Coates-Dimas, Caitlyn Cheney, Talea Gilbertson, Blake Johnson, and Kami Hartrick.
Ellensburg volleyball finishes season strong
Playing with just a few key players from a state title runner-up finish in 2019, the Ellensburg High School volleyball squad came out strong and finished the season in similar fashion with a sweep of Grandview (25-16, 25-5, 25-11) Saturday afternoon.
With just two losses this season and a roster full of new faces, the Bulldogs (9-2) finished with one of the best records in their league and several building block wins for the future.
It was a team effort for the Bulldogs against the Greyhounds, with 10 players recording key stats in the dominant win. Though the Bulldogs will miss a strong senior class this season which featured Taylor Perez, Haley Bainter, Kiya Dobson, and Alice Bennett, they'll welcome back a big group of underclassmen and hope to compete for a state championship next season.
Alice Bennett (senior) 5 aces, 9 kills, 2 blks
Taylor Perez (sr) 10 digs
Lydia Becker (junior) 4 kills, 10 digs
Kacey Mayo (fresh) 17 assists, 4 aces, 4 digs
Alli Burton (jr) 9 assists
Kaylee Johnson (sr) 2 aces, 4 assists
Abby Harrell (soph) 10 kills, 4 blocks, 5 digs
Leah Drexler (soph) 4 kills
Olivia Anderson (soph) 6 kills
Parker Lyyski (soph) 6 blocks
34 kills - 8 errors - 66 attempts (.394 hitting %)
Ellensburg girls nearly sweep top-six, boys finish second at Rotary Park
Paced by Kate Laurent, the Ellensburg High School girls cross country team nearly swept the top-six positions at Rotary Park in the CWAC Cross Country Showcase. Laurent finished first with a time of 15:34, followed by second-place finisher sophomore Rylee Leishman who ran a 16:07.
Selah's Aryanna Gonzalez finished third, but the Bulldogs swept the rest of the top-six, with sophomore Holly Fromherz (17:14), senior Olivia Berthon-Koch (17:44), and junior Elaine Joyce (17:46) rounding out the top finishers.
The Ellensburg girls won the meet with 18 points.
On the boys side, the Bulldogs finished second as a team, with 55 points. Selah won the day with just 23 points. EHS' top finishers were ninth-place Luther Belofsky (14:40), 11th-place Chase Perez (14:47), and 12th-place Kaden Mattson.
Team scores: Ellensburg 18, Selah 39, Grandview, Prosser, East Valley inc.
Individual finishers: Jr. Kate Laurent 15:34 (EHS), So. Rylee Leishman 16:07 (EHS), Sr. Aryanna Gonzalez 17:07 (SHS), So. Holly Fromherz 17:14 (EHS), Sr. Olivia Berthon-Koch 17:44 (EHS), Jr. Elaine Joyce 17:46 (EHS), So. Kieryann Mattson 18:01 (SHS), Sr. Kyrsten Callahan 18:15 (SHS), Sr. Tanna Bond 18:18 (SHS), Jr. Chloe Mattson 18:20 (EHS), So. Eva Herion 18:23 (EHS), So. Jenna Bond 18:25 (SHS), Sr. Elizabeth Humberstad 18:49 (PHS), Sr. Avery Thiemann 18:55 (PHS), Fr. Amia Ibarra 19:15 (PHS), So. Aida Roy 19:20 (PHS), Jr. Maddie Waggoner 19:49 (SHS), Sr. Anna Tamblyn 19:52 (SHS), Fr. Jennifer Castenada 23:09 (GHS), Fr. Marissa Castilleja 26:04 (GHS), So. Victoria Rangel 26:05 (GHS)
Team scores: Selah 23, Ellensburg 55, East Valley 61, Grandview 92, Prosser inc.
Individual finishers: Jr. Cooper Quigley 13:04 (SHS), Fr. Nicolas Spencer 13:48 (EVHS), Sr. Kyle Parries 13:49 (EVHS), So. Eric Swedin 13:54 (SHS), Sr. Michael Strand 13:59 (SHS), Jr. Sam Anderson 14:16 (SHS), Sr. Ethan Denny 14:23 (PHS), Sr. Reece Ozanich 14:29 (SHS), Jr. Luther Belofsky 14:40 (EHS), Jr. Jorge Morales 14:41 (GHS), So. Chase Perez 14:47 (EHS), Fr. Kaden Mattson 14:48 (EHS), Fr. Jeremy Wallace 14:49 (EHS), So. Ethan Smith 14:50 (EVHS), Jr. Theo Dittmer 14:55 (EHS), Jr. Jared Briggs 14:58 (SHS), Fr. Evan Benitez 15:06 (GHS), So. Joseph Carlton 15:07 (EHS), Sr. Bryton Wilson 15:12 (EHS), Jr. Jonathan Orozco 15:35 (SHS), Sr. Luis Osorio 16:03 (PHS), Fr. Austin Parries 16:21 (EVHS), Sr. Lorenzo Castilleja 16:22 (GHS), Sr. Christian Rodriguez 16:23 (GHS), Fr. Logan Basford 16:27 (EVHS), So. Cole Judkins 16:52 (GHS), So. Issak Hultberg 17:13 (PHS), So. Miguel Roque 17:14 (EVHS), So. Ryan Noel 18:13 (GHS), So. Dominik Chavez 19:16 (GHS)
Kittitas volleyball ends regular season, looks to postseason
Though it didn't end the way the Kittitas High School volleyball team wanted it to, the Coyotes will participate in the postseason next week after a successful regular season.
The Coyotes (9-3) finished their season with a four-set loss to Mabton on the road, but finished second in their league, the EWAC, and will play this Tuesday at home against an opponent to be determined for postseason play.