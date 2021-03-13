Support Local Journalism


Junior Dylan Philip sizes up a defender in Ellensburg's 4-0 win over Grandview March 9. Philip recorded a hat trick in the win.

Ellensburg girls soccer comes back to beat Selah behind Philip’s brace

After surviving in Selah earlier this season 2-1, the Ellensburg High School girls soccer team needed some second-half heroics to come back and beat the Vikings again, 3-2, at home Saturday.

Down 2-1 at the half, the Bulldogs (10-0-1) went right to work in the second half, scoring two minutes in after Maddy Snow found Caitlyn Cheney for the equalizer in the 42nd minute. After allowing two goals in the first half, EHS’ defense stiffened in the second half, and in the 61st minute, forward Dylan Philip did what Dylan Philip does, and scored the game-winner off an assist from Blake Johnson.

It was Philip’s eighth goal in her last three games, after Philip scored in the 19th minute of Saturday’s game to record a brace.

Selah’s Adley Franklin also recorded a brace, scoring in the 11th and 33rd minutes.

The Bulldogs have just two scheduled games left, against East Valley at home on Thursday and Grandview on the road next Saturday.

Full stats:

11’ Selah Adley Franklin

19’ Dylan Philip assist Caitlyn Cheney

33’ Selah Adley Franklin

42’ Caitlyn Cheney assist Maddy Snow

61 ‘ Dylan Philip assist Blake Johnson

Vivianne Wright and Reagan Messner 4 saves each

Kittitas volleyball sweeps White Swan in dominant showing

Prep roundup: EHS girls soccer, volleyball, cross country, and Kittitas volleyball all in action (2)

The Kittitas volleyball team celebrates a point in a five-set thriller over White Swan March 2, 2021.

The Kittitas High School volleyball team just keeps rolling. In their fourth straight win, the Coyotes (8-1) swept White Swan decisively in three sets (25-12, 25-6, 25-19).

Leading the charge was Amelia Mohn, who dished out 25 assists, dug five balls, and served up two aces. Dane Gokey led the way again in kills, getting 11, and Ava Smith stuffed the stat sheet, earning four kills, five digs, two aces, and two blocks.

The Coyotes return home next Tuesday to take on Granger, which is the only school to beat them so far this season.

Full stats:

Amelia Mohn 25 assists 5 digs 2 aces

Jillian Provaznik 10 kills, 5 aces, 5 digs

Ava Smith 4 kills, 5 digs, 2 aces, 2 blocks

Dane Gokey 2 aces, 11 kills

Natalia Benevides 1 ace, 9 digs

Courtney Coates 8 kills, 2 blocks

Allison McCune 2 kills, 5 digs

Sydney Lael 3 digs

EHS volleyball loses in five-set thriller

For just the second time this season, the Ellensburg High School volleyball team walked out of the gym without a win, losing to Selah on the road in five sets (25-16, 23-25, 25-21, 16-25, 12-15).

After racing out to a 2-1 lead, the Bulldogs (7-2) stumbled in the final two sets to lose their second game on the road. They are still undefeated at home this season.

Abby Harrell notched a double-double for the Bulldogs with 15 kills and 13 digs, and senior Alice Bennett filled up the stat book with six digs, two blocks, four kills and two aces. EHS has just games left, against East Valley on the road next Thursday and a home game against Grandview next Saturday.

Full stats:

Alice Bennett (senior) 6 digs, 2 blocks, 4 kills, 2 aces

Taylor Perez (sr) 15 digs

Parker Lyyski (so) 4 kills, 7 blocks

Kaylee Johnson (sr) 16 assists, 7 digs

Lydia Becker (junior) 4 aces, 9 kills, 12 digs

Kacey Mayo (fresh) 18 assists, 7 digs

Abby Harrell (soph) 15 kills, 13 digs

Team Totals:

39 kills

9 aces with 7 errors on 99 attempts

75 digs and 11 blocks

Bulldogs’ cross country back at home for CWAC meet

Running without their top runner on the girls side, the Ellensburg High School cross country team still performed well in a CWAC meet.

Junior Kate Laurent didn’t run, but in her stead, sophomore girls runner Rylee Leishman finished first with a time of 16:22. She was one of four Ellensburg runners to finish in the top-10 on the girls side, with sophomore Holly Fromherz (17:17) finishing fourth, senior Olivia Berthon-Koch (17:43) finishing sixth, and junior Elaine Joyce (17:54) finishing eighth.

On the boys side, Ellensburg had just one top-10 finisher, junior Luther Belofsky, who ran the 4,000 meter race in 14:33 to finish 10th. Behind him was freshman Kaden Mattson who finished 11th with a time of 14:35, and freshman Jeremy Wallace who finished 15th at 14:54.

Reach Sports Editor Alec Dietz at adietz@kvnews.com. Twitter: @AlecDietz

