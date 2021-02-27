EHS girls soccer uses strong start to hold off East Valley
A barrage of first-half goals helped the Bulldogs (5-0) stay undefeated and beat East Valley, 5-2, on the road.
Ellensburg scored four goals in the first half, and again showcased depth and a versatile attack, with three different goal-scorers and then a fourth in the second half. Junior Kaelynn Smith recorded a brace with two goals to pace the Bulldogs, both in the first half.
Other goals came from Dylan Philip, Caitlyn Cheney, and Blake Johnson. Philip also recorded an assist, along with Anna Engeland, who assisted Smith’s second goal.
A late 2-0 run from the Red Devils in the second half was quickly put on the backburner after Johnson’s goal in the 77th minute made it a three-goal game the rest of the way. Sophomore goalkeepers Vivianne Wright and Reagan Messner recorded six combined saves in the win.
The Bulldogs have one more road game before finally returning to home action with a Tuesday contest against Eisenhower.
Ellensburg volleyball sweeps Grandview for fifth consecutive win to start season
The Bulldogs just keep on rolling. After a sweep of East Valley on Thursday, they doubled down and swept Grandview (25-14, 25-11, 25-4) in a dominant showing at home Saturday.
Powered again by sophomore Abby Harrell, who finished with a double-double with 13 kills and 10 digs, the Bulldogs (5-0) cruised through three straight sets to continue their undefeated start to the season.
Harrell also contributed seven aces to EHS’ astounding 19 ace total. The Bulldogs almost had as many aces (19) as total kills (26), hitting .375 for the match.
Other key contributors included junior Lydia Becker, who recorded five aces, eight kills, and seven digs, and senior Alice Bennett, who notched three aces, three kills, and 2.5 blocks.
EHS will stay at home for its next game this Tuesday against Eisenhower at 7 p.m.
EHS cross country girls dominate, boys take home team win at Rotary Park
Headlined by a sweep of the top six positions, the Ellensburg cross country girls scored a perfect 15 points en route to a team win Saturday morning.
With just one senior in the bunch, the girls were led by winner Kate Laurent, who ran a 15:51. After the junior recorded a personal record last weekend of 15:32, she doubled down to win twice in two consecutive weeks, this time against Prosser and fellow teammates on an all-grass course.
Right behind her were sophomore Rylee Leishman (16:37), sophomore Holly Fromherz (17:31), senior Olivia Berthon-Koch (17:50), junior Elaine Joyce (18:42), and junior Chloe Mattson (18:49).
“The girls were strong on the all-grass course,” head coach Jeff Hashimoto said. “It was significantly more challenging than the course we ran last week, which is great for the athletes to experience.”
The boys had three top-six finishers to pace them to a victory with 28 points over Prosser and Grandview. Ellensburg’s top finisher was junior Luther Belofsky, who finished third with a time of 14:47.
Behind him, freshman Kaden Mattson (14:48) and senior Bryton Wilson (14:59) finished fourth and sixth, respectively.
“It was a nice race and a nice test for our boys,” Hashimoto said. “They are a mostly young team and are improving rapidly.”
The Bulldogs swept the 6-11 positions, showcasing strong depth in the boys team win.
Both the girls and the boys will be on the road next week, racing Selah on Wednesday, March 3 and at Sunfair on Saturday, March 6.
Kittitas volleyball busts out brooms against cross valley rival Cle Elum-Rosyln
Showcasing a versatile attack and plenty of service aces, the Coyotes swept Cle Elum-Rosyln in straight sets Saturday (25-17, 25-18, 25-16).
Key contributors included:
Natalia Benevides 5 aces, 4 kills, and 11 digs
Dane Gokey 4 aces, 7 digs
Amelia Mohbn, 12 assists, 5 kills, 5 digs
Jillian Provaznik 5 kills, 9 assists, 5 digs
Courtney Coates 6 aces, 2 digs
Sydney Lael 1 ace, 8 digs
Ava Smith 2 aces, 2 kills, 8 digs
Allison McCune 1 ace, 1 kill, 2 digs
Kittitas volleyball is at home next this Tuesday at 6:30 p.m. against White Swan.