Tennis boys sweep, girls tested at Grandview
In its season opener, the Ellensburg High School tennis squads headed to Grandview for their first action.
The boys swept their way through the lineup, with No. 1 singles player Josh Rosen winning in straight sets (6-1, 6-0), No. 2 singles player Collin Marsh winning in three (6-3, 3-6, 6-1), the No. 1 doubles team of Liam Schedler and Stuart Loverro winning in straight sets (6-4, 6-3), the No. 2 doubles team of Emmett Fenz and Eli Lewis winning in straight sets (6-0, 6-3), and the third doubles pair of Curtis Smithgall and Holdeman winning by forfeit.
Rosen was named the Bulldog Player of the Match by head coach Nels Winn.
The girls only won two of their five matches, but fought hard in each one. At the first singles position, Alora Sully dropped a heartbreaker in a third set tiebreaker (6-1 4-6, 6-7 (5-7)). At the No. 2 singles spot, Blake Johnson jumped right from the soccer pitch to the tennis court in dominant fashion, winning in straight sets (6-0, 6-0) after earning an all-league first-team selection during the soccer season.
The first doubles team of Bella Estey and Taylor Perez dropped its opening match of the year in straight sets (4-6, 4-6), but the No. 2 doubles team of freshmen Payton Snyder and Leah Lewis was able to win in three sets (6-3, 1-6, 6-3). Finally, Ellensburg's No. 3 doubles pair of Chloe Hannahs and Elin Callendar-Bohman fell in straight sets (4-6, 1-6).
Winn named the doubles pair of Snyder and Lewis as the Bulldog Players of the Match for a strong debut.
Both squads will be in action next Saturday on the road in Prosser.
Ellensburg softball dominates season-opening doubleheader
After a huge layoff, Ellensburg High School softball is back, and shredded Prosser in its season debuts doubleheader by a combined score of 53-2.
The Bulldogs (2-0) won Game One, 31-2, behind a dominant complete game from Maddie Kennedy, who threw 11 strikeouts and went 2-for-3 with an RBI. Along with Kennedy, Lily Case went 3-for-4 with four RBI, and Maggie Bedsaul went 3-for-4 with five RBI and two doubles.
In the second game, the Bulldogs pitched a shutout, winning 22-0. They had 20 hits as a team and no errors, with Victoria Zimmerman throwing a complete game shutout with five strikeouts. Case notched four more RBI and Kennedy batted in five more runs in a dominant day for the Bulldogs.
The Bulldogs will play at home this Tuesday against Grandview before another weekend doubleheader against East Valley on Saturday.
Ellensburg baseball uses strong pitching to sweep doubleheader
The Ellensburg High School baseball team had similar success, sweeping its doubleheader at home against Prosser in dominant fashion. The first game featured a combined no-hitter from Devon Sitton and Cade Gibson. Though the pair allowed two runs, they never allowed a hit in a 12-2 win.
At the plate, Gibson went 2-for-3 with one RBI to held pace the Bulldogs (2-0) to a win.
"It was nice to see a really young team not commit any errors, turn a double play to get us out of a little trouble early and put the ball in play on offense just enough to put pressure on Prosser," head coach Todd Gibson said. "Our pitching is young and has some work to do but I was pleased with the defense behind them when we let them work for us ... It was nice to play a game since last being on the field together March 13th, 2019."
EHS won the second game convincingly as well, 8-0, and will play Grandview on the road on Tuesday for its next game.
The Bulldogs scored seven runs in the first inning and were able to play some underclassmen and get them some early reps.
"Again, we played errorless defense and even completed some nice secondary plays," Gibson said. "We no doubt have a lot to work on but we’re excited about the projected talent of some of the young kids and some good leadership shown by the experienced guys."
Kittitas volleyball storms back from two set deficit to upset Granger
Granger had been a thorn in the Kittitas High School volleyball team's side all season, but when it mattered most, with third place on the line in the EWAC, the Coyotes came up huge.
They stormed back from a two-set deficit to head into a fifth set and dominate, winning the final set 15-5 to capture third in the EWAC District Volleyball Tournament.
The Spartans had beaten the Coyotes twice to this point in the season, and both were sweeps. The third time was the charm for Kittitas, which relied on a strong serve and punishing middle attack to win its final game of the season.
Amelia Mohn - 34 assists, 10 digs, 2 kills
Courtney Coates - 12 kills, 10 digs, 4 aces
Ava Smith - 10 kills, 5 aces, 4 digs
Natalia Benevides - 4 kills, 3 aces, 3 digs
Allison McCune - 4 kills, 5 digs
Dane Gokey - 3 kills, 5 digs, 1 ace
Sydney Lael - 2 digs, 1 ace