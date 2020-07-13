Teachers appear to have mixed opinions on how the Ellensburg School District should resume in the fall. According to Donna Grassel, the teachers union president, there are teachers who want to bring students back full time, and there are teachers who are concerned with how the district could meet the safety mandates from the state.
“I think the one thing we would all say is, having experienced distance learning like we did this spring, we certainly prioritize face-to-face instruction and we prioritize the health and safety of everybody in the entire educational community,” Grassel said.
On June 24, the district agreed on a hybrid back-to-school plan. This would bring groups of students to the classroom on alternating days. When students are not attending class in person, they will be attending through remote learning.
In a survey conducted by the ESD, 16 out of 36 elementary teachers supported the hybrid model. Out of 34 secondary teachers, 15 supported the model.
Grassel believes there are a lot of “unknowns” with the hybrid model from the teachers' side. She said teachers haven’t been trained in the online learning model the district is planning to use.
Last year, schools across the country were forced to abruptly switch to remote education. School districts such as Ellensburg found a common problem was many students didn’t have a strong connection to internet if any.
“We had a lot of difficulties staying connected with our students,” Grassel said. “Teachers really struggled to get papers out to students, but accountability was difficult as well. Everything about it was hard. It was a very steep learning curve and nothing had trained any of us to do what we were doing.”
Grassel said the next year is going to be her 30th year in the classroom, and she has no doubts it’s going to be the most difficult year she has ever faced.
She said the hybrid model will help with connecting to students. It will give teachers and students a chance to meet, and discuss not only the learning material, but how to handle the remote education.
Nobody knows how the world might change in the coming months. By the time school starts, the state could have changed its requirements in a number of ways.
“I think we will see a lot of changes continuing to come down, as the number of (coronavirus) cases change in our county and in our state,” Grassel said. “I just don’t think anything is set in stone yet.”
High school teacher and chief negotiator for the union, Cathie Day said she feels the decision is being made too soon. The coronavirus situation is still developing, and everything could change by the time school resumes in fall.
“I think we are dealing with lack of information and possibly making a decision prematurely,” Day said. “We are going to need to talk and talk and talk about a solution that minimizes risk to students and families and teachers.”