A regional nonprofit is working with a team in Upper County to plan the path ahead for a recently purchased parcel of land near Roslyn.
According to a press release, a group of nine Roslyn residents kicked off the design and planning efforts on Feb. 10 for a 30-acre property purchased last November by Forterra, a Washington-based nonprofit. Virtual public meetings begin in March to gather input from the larger Roslyn community.
In 2017, the release said the Roslyn Downtown Association reached out to Forterra about the opportunity to purchase a 30-acre property from Suncadia Resort. The property sits within Roslyn’s city limits and historic district, just southeast of the town center and adjacent to the Coal Mines Trail. Forterra purchased the No. 4 Mine property with the intention of exploring how to develop the site in a way that reflects Roslyn’s history and community values. While still early in the process, the release said Forterra has already heard interest from the community in developing the site for attainable housing, park and wetland space, community parking and other uses. This week, the release said Forterra met with city council to provide updates on the purchase.
“Many developers come with a plan in mind, asking for feedback on designs that have already been made. We take a different approach,” Michelle Connor, Forterra president and CEO said in the release.
“We will start by listening to Roslyn residents, so we understand local needs at the outset. We will work with the community throughout the design process, so the land serves Roslyn.”
According to the release, Forterra has formed a Planning Advisory Team (PAT) made up of nine Roslyn community members who will volunteer their time to advise and guide community engagement and planning for the No. 4 Mine property. The PAT includes Bethany Spurrier, Corrine Craven, Doug Kilgore, Janine Brodine, Jeff Adams, Jeri Porter, Jim Nicholls, Nolan Weis and Stephen Melak.
“These community advocates bring skills, relationships, and viewpoints from their past work in Roslyn to the planning process with Forterra,” the release said.
According to the release, Forterra’s Roslyn team includes Tobias Levey, vice president of real estate transactions, Rebecca Bouchey, managing director of community development, Cheri Marusa, senior director of community development, Susan Melrose, senior project manager of community development, Beth Eitan, senior construction and development manager, and Daniel Osterhage, project manager of community development. Architects Ross Chapin and Laurence Qamar will partner in the community design process.
The release said Forterra is a Washington-based nonprofit that enhances, supports, and stewards the region’s most precious resources — its communities and its ecosystems.
“Forterra conserves and stewards land, develops innovative policies, and supports sustainable rural and urban development,” the release said. “In its 30-year history, Forterra has helped conserve more than 250,000 acres. Its work stretches from the farmlands and river canyons of Yakima to the estuaries and forests of Washington’s coastline, reaching more than 100 counties, cities, and towns.”
All meetings will be hosted virtually at this time. Beginning in March, the release said Roslyn residents will have an opportunity to share community needs and help drive the design and planning process with the PAT and Forterra. Residents can learn more about this work, public meeting times, and sign-up for a quarterly e-newsletter at www.forterra.org/roslyn.