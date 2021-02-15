Leave it to John Clymer to blend his unique perspective of Western heritage with a world-class event.
Clymer produced an oil painting called “Seattle Skyline” in 1962 with a foreground of two men fishing on the Puget Sound and the Space Needle prominent on the skyline. The painting's broad, definitive strokes coincided with the 1962 Seattle World’s Fair.
There is direct no correlation to support it, but the well-known painting could very well have been the first time the Seattle landmark was featured by a prominent artist. Clymer, who died in 1989 at the age of 99,won the Prix de West Award from the Academy of Western Art, a medal from the Cowboy Artists of America, Western Artist of the Year from the National Wildlife Art Collectors Society, and the Rungius Medal from the National Museum of Wildlife Art.
“Leave it to John to have two guys fishing on the Sound with the Needle on the Seattle Skyline. He was a hunter and a fisherman that involved those ingredients throughout his work,” Clymer Museum/Gallery curator Matt Lennon said. “So instead of focusing solely on the Needle like so many others, he did it his way.
“This particular painting is really impressionistic with energetic brush strokes. It’s exciting work.”
The John Clymer Museum/Gallery in Ellensburg not only has a large collection of his oil paintings, they also have all his Saturday Evening Post covers of the actual magazines, as well as some framed replicas. Clymer published his first Saturday Evening Post cover in January 1942, and for the next 20 years, he painted 82 covers in all for the Post.
The Seattle Skyline was actually in storage when Lennon came across it, placing it front and center in the recently reconfigured space featuring Clymer’s work in the gallery.
“What I’ve done is condensed the show with less work out to put the focus pieces that can be rotated to keep the exhibit fresh,” said Lennon. “If you put all his work out there, then there’s not a new perspective where people can say, ‘I haven’t seen that before.’
“I get to look at it every day, but I’m really excited to present a body of work and a look into his life as he followed the Western movement.”
Clymer was born in Ellensburg on Jan. 29, 1907, went to the local schools, and grew up on the corner of Capitol and Chestnut. His interest in art developed early and was refined by enrolling in Federal Correspondence School.
Although he enjoyed success illustrating for magazines in the 1940s, ‘50s, and ‘60s. he left magazine illustration work behind to focus exclusively on his painting. In 1970, he and his wife, Doris, moved back to the West and a rustic studio and log home in Teton Village, Wyo., near Jackson Hole.
He began with wildlife images and moved into historic Western art, focusing on the Great Plains and Rocky Mountain scenes during the early decades of the 19th century.
The new exhibit at the Ellensburg gallery prominently features his 1962 work Seattle Skyline, as well as a number of Clymer’s paintings.