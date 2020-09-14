Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A hit and run was reported on Wilson Creek Road.
A computer and an iPhone were reported stolen on East 19th Avenue.
A man with a white bag reportedly was on the side of the road, kneeling on the side of the road in a ditch and appeared to be starting a fire.
A man reportedly found his laptop smashed outside his apartment complex.
A non-injury collision was reported in a parking lot on South Canyon Road.
Two girls, ages 10 and 12, reportedly were approached by a man at a bus stop on North Pine Street who asked them personal questions.
A 25 to 35-year-old man in a black T-shirt reportedly was making a lot of noise and cussing at nobody on North Sprague Street and East University Way.
Someone reportedly dropped off an overstuffed chair in the roadway on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A injured deer was reported on the side of Killmore Road and Robinson Canyon Road.
Water was reported on the roadway on Bonnie Lane and Vuecrest Road.
A theft was reported on East Third Street in Cle Elum.
A large dead deer was reported in the roadway on Brick Mill Road and Gilbert Road.
A calf was reported on the side of the road on Lyons Road.
There was report of someone running a chain saw during the burn ban on Evergreen Loop Road.
A blue 2019 Pivot Firebird carbon-fiber mountain bike reportedly was stolen on Paintbrush Lane.
The reporting party and their boyfriend reportedly were using handcuffs for personal activities but did not have the handcuff keys on Legacy Trail near Cle Elum.
A backpack was reported stolen from the Student Union and Recreation Center on the Central Washington University campus.
A college-aged man wearing a baseball cap, a red shirt and dark shorts reportedly was talking to himself and lying on the sidewalk with his legs in the street on West University Way.
A tire was reported punctured on a vehicle on North C Street.
A black and brown Rottweiler reportedly was walking around a parking lot on Opportunity Street.
A wedding with more than 100 people was reported on South Thorp Highway and Weaver Road.
A gray dog reportedly was loose in the roadway, howling for 30 minutes on North Ruby Street and East First Avenue.
An assault was reported on state Route 903 and Salmon la Sac Road.
A truck reportedly struck a pole that protects a gas pump on North Dolarway Road.
An assault was reported on South Canyon Road.
A vehicle prowl was reported on Robbins Road.
Clothing, insurance information and the title were reported stolen from a Dodge Dakota on East Helena Avenue.
A man reportedly was blocking the roadway with a backhoe on Cooke Canyon Road and would not let people pass. The man said he was a volunteer for DNR.
Kittens reportedly were tangled in wire under an RV and the reporting party could not get them out on Vantage Highway.
Four subjects reportedly were on top of an orange shipping container throwing rocks at vehicles and throwing other items off the top on Stardust Drive.
A one-vehicle rollover was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 106.
A power line was reported down over the roadway on Fourth Parallel Road.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 12-14 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A semi was reported on fire on Interstate 90, mile post 136.
A bonfire was reported on Sandelin Lane.
An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 112.
An outside fire was reported on Interstate 90, mile post 105.
A brush fire was reported on Thorp Prairie Road.
An electrical fire inside a residence was reported on Easy Street in Ronald.
A fire in a fire pit was reported on Lakedale Drive.
A fire in a fire pit was reported on Revelstroke Road near Cle Elum.
A campfire was reported on Forest Service Road 9726-205.
A campfire was reported on Cabin Creek Road.
An outside fire was reported on Manastash Road. Subjects were camping on private property.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 12-14 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 36-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for failure to comply/driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs. Bail $1,000.
A 51-year-old Cle Elum man was arrested by Cle Elum-Roslyn-South Cle Elum Police officers for first-degree assault, first-degree attempted assault and failure to comply/pay or appear. Bail $150,000.
A 27-year-old Everett man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for felony elude and reckless driving. Bail $5,000.
A 28-year-old Centralia man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (no bail) and second-degree assault (bail $1,000).
A 47-year-old Missoula, Montana man was arrested by State Patrol troopers for driving while under the influence of alcohol or drugs (no bail) and third-degree driving with a suspended license ($500 bail).
A 35-year-old Ellensburg man was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (no bail) and resisting arrest ($500 bail).
A 37-year-old Hoquiam man was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence (no bail) and third-degree malicious mischief ($1,000).
A 37-year-old Ellensburg woman was arrested by Ellensburg Police officers for violation of a no contact order. Bail $1,000.