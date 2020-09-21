Police
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A construction trailer reportedly was broken into on Coal Mine Way near Cle Elum.
A stop sign was reported missing on Wilson Creek Road and Game Farm Road.
A vehicle reportedly went into the median on Interstate 90, mile post 61.
A reporting party said she went into her apartment on East 18th Avenue and woman in her 20s in a hoodie and shorts with a pitbull was in a closet.
Two male transients reportedly were smoking marijuana and coughing on the corner of East Third Avenue and North Pine Street.
A package was stolen on East Fourth Avenue.
There was a report that more than 10 people were gathering without wearing face masks on Main Street and Industrial Way.
An assault was reported on South Water Street.
A large party with no face masks was reported on West Peakview Drive.
A reporting party said there was a COVID party East Helena Avenue. She would likeit shutdown immediately because everyone was supposed to be on lockdown.
A Buick Regal reportedly was off the roadway and into the trees on Interstate 90, mile post 71.
A reporting party believed someone slept in their garage on South Main Street.
Four subjects reportedly were shooting handguns toward the ground on Teanaway Middle Fork Road.
A cat reportedly was shot with a BB gun on Ronald Ridge Road.
A bicycle was reported stolen on North Alder Street.
Three male juveniles, approximately 12-year-old, reportedly were playing on a train and sitting under a train on West Washington Avenue.
A power line was reported loose on Cleman Road and Tjossem Road.
Three horses reportedly were in the middle of the roadway on Bullfrog Road and state Route 903.
A burglary was reported on West Sixth Street in Cle Elum.
A decent-sized party with party not wearing face masks was reported on North Willow Street.
Smoke or steam reportedly was coming from sewer vents on Dean Nicholson Boulevard. The reporting party put his hand to it, and it was hot.
Four or five black cattle reportedly were loose on the roadway on Boylston Road and Stevens Road.
Mail reportedly was scattered on Red Bridge Road and Teanaway Road.
A dog reportedly was in a crate in an older red Honda. The dog was barking and in distress.
A vehicle prowl was reported on North Airport Road.
A chocolate Lab reportedly was in the roadway on Thrall Road and Moe Road.
An assault was reported on West Cascade Court.
Multiple vehicles reportedly were speeding on West University Way near the Challenge course.
A transformer reportedly blew on Brown Road.
An assault was reported on South Clark Street in Kittitas.
A rented tractor reportedly was stolen on South Thorp Highway.
A dead raccoon was reported in the roadway on North Wildcat Way.
An assault was reported on South Pearl Street.
Fire
Kittcom received the following calls on Sept. 19-21 (calls are made to the 911 line and the non-emergency business line):
A woman and a man reportedly have a fire in a fire pit on Irene Rinehart Riverfront Park.
Smoke was coming from a vehicle on Interstate 90, mile post 60.
An outside fire was reported on Tjossem Road and Cleman Road.
A bonfire was reported on Lake Cabins Road.
An outside fire was reported on South Poplar Street and East Washington.
A bonfire was reported in a backyard on First Street and Lewis in Kittitas.
Black smoke was reported on North Ruby Street.
Arrests
The following people were booked in Kittitas County Jail from Sept. 19-21 (Bail and arresting agency information not available for all bookings):
A 29-year-old Selah woman was arrested by State Patrol troopers for possession of a stolen vehicle, second-degree theft and first-degree driving with a suspended license. Bail $10,000.
A 38-year-old Kittitas woman was arrested by Kittitas County Sheriff’s deputies for fourth-degree assault/domestic violence. No bail.